Major digital advertising regulation is finally getting traction in Congress, but advertising and consumer advocates alike say there are still plenty of kinks to sort out. The U.S. House Energy & Commerce Committee voted on Wednesday to pass the American Data Privacy And Protection Act (ADPPA), which would have a widespread impact on how data can be collected, used and shared for marketing and other purposes. The bipartisan bill—which passed 53 to 2—marks the first time data privacy legislation has made it past the committee stage, despite years of efforts by top lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO