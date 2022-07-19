ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongahela, PA

Library director to welcome home rock star brother

By Mon Valley Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you heard the one about the librarian and the rock star? The...

Blythedale couple growing & giving away produce

A couple from the Blythedale section of Elizabeth Township is reshaping the scope of community service from the roots up. Karen and Jay Hoar took advantage of Allegheny County’s vacant property recovery program to secure two plots of land where this summer they’ve been growing produce and freely giving it away to neighboring residents.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family and friends say goodbye to a local firefighter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A hero's salute today to a beloved Pittsburgh firefighter.Dozens made their way from Pittsburgh to Butler County for a final farewell to a fallen firefighter.Captain James Ellis spent 23 years as a firefighter and touched countless lives along the way.Family and friends said being a firefighter was all he had dreamed about since being a kid. You could tell the impact he'd made in his life by the number of pews that were filled.Ellis was a captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in Deutschtown on the North Side. But he grew up in Mars Borough, where he learned that being a firefighter was generational.He had covid-19 but ultimately died from pancreatitis. And as his loved ones carried his casket inside — you could see the hurt on all of their faces.Family and friends said Ellis was brave, dedicated, and always committed to helping others.Ellis was just 49 years old.He's being buried in the Adams Area Fire District - which is in his hometown of Mars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Flea market, hot dog sale, reunions

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
Carole Ann (Martin) Hall – North Charleroi

Carole Ann (Martin) Hall, was born March 11, 1958, in North Charleroi, Pa., to the late Robert (Pete) and Louise Martin. Carole was educated in the Monessen City School District and graduated in 1976. She was employed for many years at Corning Glass. Carole was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her sister, Melba Martin of Monessen. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Melvin Lewis Hall of Monessen; children, Michael (Channing) McDowell of North Carolina, Timothy Hall of Monessen, James (Ebony) Hall of Charleroi and Charita and Jenna Hall, both of Monessen; her sister, Roberta (Berdie) Davis of Monessen; two brothers, Robert (Yvonne) Martin of South Carolina and Kenneth Martin of Monessen; and two sister-in-laws, Cynthia Hall of Pittsburgh and Christine Hall of Virginia. She also leaves 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m Friday, July 22, 2022. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist, Reed Avenue, Monessen, PA 15062, with Rev. Jack Howell officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to EXQUISITE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 701 Thompson Ave., Donora PA 15033, 724-379-9020, www.exquisitefuneralcremationservices.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
FireRescue1

Pittsburgh firefighter, academy instructor dies of complications from COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh firefighter James "Jim" Ellis was a quiet, contemplative man whose bravery knew no bounds. A 23-year veteran and captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in the Deutschtown section of the North Side, Capt. Ellis not only put his life on the line every day but also generously shared his encyclopedic knowledge of fighting fires as an instructor all over the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

PWSA employees retrieve wedding ring from storm drain

Two employees at the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority had a big save in Oakland recently. The PWSA said two of its workers, Anthony Ranallo and Mike Mirenna, helped retrieve a wedding ring from a storm drain on June 21. The ring was found in a storm drain near the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Visiting The Haunted Cresson Sanatorium

One of Pennsylvania's most haunted destinations is the Cresson Sanatorium. This historic institution includes several buildings, including the hospital, sanatorium, and End of Life Building. Visitors can explore the grounds independently or join a tour guided by ghost hunters. Visiting the haunted sanatorium requires advance reservations through Ghost Hunts USA. You can reserve a spot online or through their Facebook page.
BRADDOCK, PA
wtae.com

Demolition underway at Hawkins Village in Rankin

RANKIN, Pa. — Demolition continues at Hawkins Village in Rankin. The housing complex, built in 1941, is being demolished as part of a $35 million plan to redevelop the entire site. The Allegheny County Housing Authority assisted residents with relocating.
RANKIN, PA
HipHopDX.com

Mac Miller Honored With Huge Mural Outside His Producer's Pittsburgh Studio

Pittsburgh, PA – Mac Miller has been honored with a huge new mural that’s been painted on the side of ID Labs, the Pittsburgh studio belonging to the late rapper’s producer E. Dan. Pictures of the artwork surfaced online Tuesday (July 19), showing the mural on the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh father seeks help in finding daughter's killer a year later

Ten days shy of one year since his daughter was gunned down on a Pittsburgh street, Robert Washington pleaded for help not only catching his own child’s killer, but for help catching the culprits in all of the city’s unsolved homicides. “We need some closure,” said Washington, whose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dog missing from Trafford family found dead in Braddock

One day after an Armstrong County woman was charged with theft after police say she failed to return a dog she was pet sitting for a Trafford family, the animal was found dead near railroad tracks in Braddock. Eva Hodgdon, owner of the 1-year-old German shepherd named Nani Nyx, said...
TRAFFORD, PA

