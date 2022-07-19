Library director to welcome home rock star brother

Carole Ann (Martin) Hall, was born March 11, 1958, in North Charleroi, Pa., to the late Robert (Pete) and Louise Martin. Carole was educated in the Monessen City School District and graduated in 1976. She was employed for many years at Corning Glass. Carole was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her sister, Melba Martin of Monessen. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Melvin Lewis Hall of Monessen; children, Michael (Channing) McDowell of North Carolina, Timothy Hall of Monessen, James (Ebony) Hall of Charleroi and Charita and Jenna Hall, both of Monessen; her sister, Roberta (Berdie) Davis of Monessen; two brothers, Robert (Yvonne) Martin of South Carolina and Kenneth Martin of Monessen; and two sister-in-laws, Cynthia Hall of Pittsburgh and Christine Hall of Virginia. She also leaves 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m Friday, July 22, 2022. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist, Reed Avenue, Monessen, PA 15062, with Rev. Jack Howell officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to EXQUISITE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 701 Thompson Ave., Donora PA 15033, 724-379-9020, www.exquisitefuneralcremationservices.com.
