How Dentsu’s new global brand assurance chief uses ‘radical collaboration’ to tackle responsibility and suitability

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Myodetox, a company reinventing the physical therapy experience and making it easy for people to take care of their bodies, today announced that Tori Johnston has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. With 13 clinics throughout Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Toronto and sights on rapid expansion across new markets, Tori brings over a decade of experience to the Myodetox C-Suite following senior level marketing positions at SoulCycle, Xtend Barre, and AKT. Her expertise in both scaling physical locations and introducing cutting-edge brands to new markets ensures Myodetox is prepared for the next phase of growth. In this new role, Tori will oversee the brand and growth teams as the company looks to expand both its physical and digital footprints. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005955/en/ Myodetox Chief Marketing Officer Tori Johnston (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO