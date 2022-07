On Friday July 15th at 71 years old, Dianne Baggett Brooks peacefully went to be with Jesus at her home surrounded by her girls and husband after a short battle with Glioblastoma and Hydrocephalus. She was born on November 21, 1950, to Louis and Ila Alligood Baggett. She lived most of her childhood days on “the hill” on Baker Church Road in Rentz, Georgia enjoying her love of horses until Rodney Brooks came into her life and swept her away in a 1962 corvette. They were married on December 14, 1968, at Baker Baptist Church and resided in Dublin four years before moving to Glenwood in 1972 where they established Brooks Properties, which she co-owned and managed. Dianne was a past board member for Little Ocmulgee EMC, present board member for the Wheeler County Chamber of Commerce and Wheeler County Board of Equalization as well as a member of Glenwood First Baptist Church.

GLENWOOD, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO