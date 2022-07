It often happens after a big rain. And just as you are ready to harvest. You've watched your tomato plants grow and blossom. Nurtured the little green balls into plump, juicy fruits. And as you reach to pluck the ripe red tomato from the vine you notice it–a long crack running across the fleshy skin. Even the most seasoned gardeners have been devastated by a split tomato. Rest assured, there is a simple solution. Read on to learn why tomatoes split and how to prevent it from happening in your garden.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO