Kenneth Drain of Norwell, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was 64. He was born in Boston to Mary Claire (Tully) and James F. Drain and raised in Quincy. After graduating from North Quincy High School, Kenneth went on to earn his associate degree from Quincy Junior College and then took courses at UMASS Boston. He worked as a custodian at Quincy Hospital and then for the United States Postal Service for many years.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO