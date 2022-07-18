ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Great American Weekend 5k/10k drew 350 runners

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Great American Weekend 5k/10k included over 350 runners. Among them were a number of runners under ten years old and over 70. The race was hosted by the Goshen Rotary Club, a member of Rotary International,...

chroniclenewspaper.com

Onion Festival brings onion feast and music to Pine Island

Music, onions and much other food will be part of the Onion Festival on Sept. 4 at PLAV Pavilion in Pine Island. Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra, winner of 18 Grammys, will be there starting at 2 p.m. Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will sponsor their Annual Onion Eating Contest, with cash prizes for winners. Including and beyond onions will be food prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion.
PINE ISLAND, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

First Annual Police Pursuit 5K: Runners wanted

The First Annual Police Pursuit 5K will benefit Luke Lives On, the Lucas O’Connor Scholarship, Donate Life and other local charities and foundations. Hosted by the Village of Goshen Police Benevolent Association, the race is an out and back course utilizing part of the Heritage Trail on Sunday, September 18, at 9:00 a.m. Race start and finish are at 30 Matthews Street, in Goshen.
GOSHEN, NY
Times Herald-Record

Riverfest, 'Sultans of Swing,' Renaissance Faire, more events this weekend, beyond

If you have an event to promote, please go to recordonline.com/things-to-do/events and self-submit your information. This free street festival in Narrowsburg features a dog parade, art poster auction, artisan market, live performances, food and drink, kids activities, and much more, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. The day begins with River Dogs on Parade (register your dog in advance, $10, by calling DVAA at 845-252-7576 or sign up at 9 am in front of Narrowsburg Feed & Grain). There will be artisans selling handcrafts in wood, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, printmaking, photography, sculpture, and painting. Riverfest also gives visitors a chance to learn about environmental and service organizations via booths for many local non-profits. The Riverfest Poster Auction takes place at 1 p.m. For more information, including, the schedule of performances, visit delawarevalleyartsalliance.org/riverfest.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Goshen, NY
Sports
City
Goshen, NY
101.5 WPDH

Rock Fantasy 36th Anniversary Concert Set for Middletown, NY

Rock Fantasy Concert Shop celebrates 36 years in the Hudson Valley with a special concert at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown. Rock Fantasy has been a Hudson Valley, NY mainstay since 1985, catering to the hard rock/heavy metal community. Celebrating 36 years, owner Stephen Keeler is getting ready for a big anniversary concert with their first open-air concert at the Orange County Fairgrounds.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
96.9 WOUR

The Best Cheesecake Exists in Upstate New York – Where?

The title of New York Cheesecake is actually one that is historically inaccurate. According to Jonathan Lord Cheesecakes and Desserts, the famous dessert dates back to over 4,000 years ago in the fifth century BC. The ancient Greeks on the island of Samos created the earliest known cheesecake. It was created with patties of fresh cheese that were then pounded smooth with flour and honey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Watch as the New Adams Location in Wallkill, NY is Built

Slowly but surely, one of the Hudson Valley's most popular local grocery stores is expanding. If you remember back in December of 2021, Adams Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their 5th location. Adams had started out as a small farm stand here in the Hudson Valley and then expanded to 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Kingston, and Newburgh.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County Freedom Fest to include fireworks

GOSHEN – Orange County’s 2022 Freedom Fest fireworks show will be held on Friday, July 29 at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery. Freedom Fest will include a special salute to our veterans and will feature live music from the Black Dirt Bandits as well as a variety of food trucks and vendors or bring their own (No glass containers, pop-up tents, or sparklers are permitted.)
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Dedicated to Heroic Dog

It's always exciting to find out that a new eatery will be opening in the Hudson Valley. Thankfully, our growing communities bring new opportunities for all. Local residents get to try the newest flavor in town, which also provides more employment opportunities in our area. It seems that each town has had more business open up in the past two years than ever before. Supporting local businesses is important within the Hudson Valley.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess County Farm Hosting Summer Markets Every Saturday

When summertime hits the Hudson Valley we all want to be outside enjoying the nice weather. That’s why outdoor festivals, concerts and markets are so popular around here. You get to do something fun and be outside, too. There’s a new summer market, and it’s happening every Saturday in Dutchess County at one of the best farm and nurseries in the area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

“Gilded Age” Recording In These Cities In New York State

What are you binge watching this summer? Or, what show are you excited for the return of this fall? No matter what show you pick as your favorite, sometimes it is hard to separate the things we see on television from real life. The characters on these shows become a part of our lives in many ways. Now, there is news that one popular show will be coming to a hometown near you.
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Best French Fries in the Hudson Valley

Who's got the best French fries in the Hudson Valley?. There are so many options out there in the Hudson Valley area to get good French fries. Each year on July 13, National French Fry Day is celebrated. According to National Day Calendar, the day recognizes a staple food on menus across the country.
HUDSON, NY
Total Food Service

Restaurant Depot Debuts New Brewster Store

The newest location of Restaurant Depot provides a one-stop-shop experience for restauranteurs, chefs, and business owners in the Brewster, NY and Greater Danbury, CT area. The warehouse had their grand opening in late May, just in time to kick off the summer and support restaurants preparing for their busy summer seasons. The new Restaurant Depot Brewster location is available to assist with all kinds of dining, from steakhouses to pizzerias, fine dining, and everything in between. Within their lines of inventory are kitchen equipment, cutlery, food, produce, and more.
BREWSTER, NY

