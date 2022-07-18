ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Record-setting draft

By Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports Senior Editor
Scarlet Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN | It was a record-setting day two of the 2022 MLB Draft for Auburn. Three players were selected Monday giving the Tigers four picks in the first five rounds for the first time in program history. It started with right-handed pitcher Mason Barnett going to the Kansas City...

auburn.rivals.com

The Associated Press

M's Julio Rodríguez scratched vs Astros with sore left wrist

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez was a last-minute scratch from the Seattle Mariners’ lineup Friday night before a 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros with left wrist soreness. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Rodríguez jammed his wrist on a stolen base attempt against Texas on Sunday, and his status is day-to-day. The Mariners announced moments before first pitch that the 21-year-old would not play as Seattle tried for its 15th consecutive victory, which would have matched the franchise record set in 2001. Rodríguez was slated to hit leadoff and play center field in the Mariners’ first game back from the All-Star Break. Dylan Moore made the start in center instead.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA

