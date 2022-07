Another restaurant possibly heading in this direction is Rodizio Grill, a Brazilian steakhouse with five Florida locations, including Orlando and Sarasota. Representatives of Rodizio Grill were scheduled for a pre-app meeting with Pasco County planners on July 5. According to a concept site plan filed with the county, the restaurant would be located off S.R. 56 on Sun Vista Dr., in front of the At Home store (and just south and across the road from Costco).

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO