New York City, NY

Bill de Blasio finishes nearly last in Congressional poll at 3%

By Hanna Kang,Jake Lahut
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommissioned by the Working Families Party and NY Assemblymember Yuh Line Niou, de Blasio got 3%.The majority of undecided voters said they will definitely not vote for de Blasio. Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is at the bottom of the barrel in a crowded race of...

africa.businessinsider.com

Comments / 11

Robert Pabalan
2d ago

He was one of the worst mayor only wanted bike lanes did nothing for restaurants wife stole funds to remodel their house

Reply
7
 

Comments / 0

