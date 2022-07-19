ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

TUESDAY: West Seattle Big Band’s Concert in the Park, new location

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother beautiful evening is forecast for Tuesday – clear and warm. Spend part of it outside enjoying live, lively music from the West Seattle Big Band, bringing back its annual Concert in the Park. New location this...

One more big comeback Saturday: West Seattle Outdoor Movies, starting with a special location

Saturday brings one more comeback – for a local summer event that’s been gone for more than the pandemic hiatus: West Seattle Outdoor Movies. The long-running series needed a new presenting organization after the summer of 2018, but that didn’t happen, so those were the last screenings … until now. The West Seattle Junction Association revived the series this year, but the first one is outside The Junction:
SEATTLE, WA
VIDEO: West Seattle Big Band fills High Point Commons Park with music and people

A first tonight for the West Seattle Big Band – a concert at High Point Commons Park. This was the return of the annual summer Concert in the Park for the first time since 2019, but the traditional venue – Hiawatha Community Center‘s east lawn – isn’t available this year, so that called for a new venue. WSBB director Jim Edwards admitted he didn’t know what to expect, or who, but by our informal count, at least 100 people showed up to enjoy the evening and the music. You can see the spectators as well as the band in our recording of the concert:
SEATTLE, WA
LAST CALL! Online registration closes tonight for Saturday’s Float Dodger 5K

(WSB photo from 2019 Float Dodger 5K) Don’t wait until race day – register online before 8 pm for the return of the Float Dodger 5K, a fun (costumes encouraged!) run/walk on the West Seattle Grand Parade route just before the parade. The start/finish is at Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW), where a free kids’ dash starts the morning at 8:45 am, with runners/walkers heading out at 9:30. The “float” in the 5K’s name has two meanings – when you get back to Hiawatha, the second one kicks in, with root-beer floats for runners! West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) founded and presents the Float Dodger 5K, which this year is raising money for the West Seattle Food Bank. You can register right now by going here.
SEATTLE, WA
Morgan Community Association, music, trivia, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo from last weekend’s low tide, sea star and opalescent nudibranch, by Geoff Yule) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and archives:. WADING POOLS OPEN: It’s sunny and warm, so the city says wading pools will be open – in West Seattle today, that’s Delridge (noon-5:30 pm) and Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm). (Also, Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm.)
SEATTLE, WA
Alki Community Council, Music Under the Stars, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Wednesday night sunset, photographed by Bill Schrier) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight:. WADING POOLS OPEN: Sunny and warm today, so the city will open the pools that are scheduled for Thursday operations. In West Seattle, that means Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is also open, 11 am-8 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
Remembering Robb Mason, 1958-2022

One week after the still-unsolved hit-run crash that killed Robert “Robb” Mason as he rode his bicycle home from his workplace in West Seattle, his family and friends are sharing this remembrance:. Robert J. Mason, “Robb,” 63, residing in Seattle, passed away on July 15th, 2022 after having...
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE PETS: Bernese Mountain Dog in your household?

TIME: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. We are West Seattle residents, and the proud new owners of a Bernese Mountain Dog (Obi Wan – now 1 year old). We are noticing a lot of Berners when we go for walks! We would like to form a West Seattle BMD group for playdates and perhaps other events.
SEATTLE, WA
Remembering Wendi Hirshberg, 1961-2022

Family and friends are remembering Wendi Hirshberg, and sharing this remembrance with her community:. Wendi Hirshberg passed away on July 4, 2022 from mesothelioma. After a 4-year fight to find a cure, she died in peace, surrounded by her immediate family. Born September 24, 1961, Wendi was a West Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday notes

WEEKEND HEADS-UP The Float Dodger 5K and West Seattle Grand Parade on Saturday (July 23) will close California SW between Lander and Edmunds until early afternoon. Watch for parking restrictions on side streets, too, especially near the start and end of the route. BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES. Metro buses are...
SEATTLE, WA
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

Another forecast for sunshine all day, and temperatures likely to get into the 80s. (Tuesday’s high was 83.) Overnight work nightly for the rest of the week, for “overhead work on the bridge.” Impacts include:. Detours for those using SW Spokane Street between Delridge Way SW and...
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki Bike and Board burglary

Another local business has been broken into. This time, Alki Bike and Board in The Admiral District (WSB sponsor), which sent the photo and report:. Wanted to report that our back door was smashed last night. Still working on inventory – so far we know a Red Kona Fire MTN bike is missing. If anyone has any tips or has seen anything, please contact us.
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stoplight scare; stolen construction-equipment trailer; car break-in

STOPLIGHT SCARE: Anne shared this report as a safety alert to keep your car doors locked – even when you’re in the car:. I wanted to share what happened to me yesterday so others can be more vigilant. While in my car and waiting at a stoplight near Westwood Village, a young man walked up and tried to open the passenger-side door. I had my purse on the passenger seat, and I think he was simply cruising up the line of waiting cars looking for an easy snatch. Luckily, the door was locked, and he simply slapped the window and continued walking up the street. Please let your readers know to keep their doors locked and purses tucked out of sight!
SEATTLE, WA
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, Bremerton-bound

While at the beach checking out day 1 of the Alki Art Fair (more on that a bit later), we spotted the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) passing south Bainbridge Island, inbound toward Rich Passage. It’s been two weeks since the Bremerton-homeported aircraft carrier headed out. It’s been out on training missions before its next deployment; USNI News reported on strike-group members out with it this time.
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search after Fauntleroy/Alaska gunfire

6:04 PM: Police are converging on the Fauntleroy/Alaska vicinity, after reports of gunfire outside a business at The Whittaker. No reports of injuries so far and no other info yet on the circumstances. They’re looking for two people described as a Black man and woman in their 20s; he is about 5’6″, with an Afro hairstyle, in baggy black and yellow clothing; she is about 5’5″, straight black/reddish-purple hair, black clothing. She is reported to have fired a shot; he is reported to have a hatchet. More when we get it.
SEATTLE, WA

