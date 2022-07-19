TUESDAY: West Seattle Big Band’s Concert in the Park, new location

STOPLIGHT SCARE: Anne shared this report as a safety alert to keep your car doors locked – even when you’re in the car:. I wanted to share what happened to me yesterday so others can be more vigilant. While in my car and waiting at a stoplight near Westwood Village, a young man walked up and tried to open the passenger-side door. I had my purse on the passenger seat, and I think he was simply cruising up the line of waiting cars looking for an easy snatch. Luckily, the door was locked, and he simply slapped the window and continued walking up the street. Please let your readers know to keep their doors locked and purses tucked out of sight!

