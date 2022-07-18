Little League: Abington tops Mountain Top to force showdown for sectional title

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WRIGHT TWP. — There will be another game to decide the Section 5 Little League 9-11 Baseball title.

Abington quieted the bats of previously unbeaten Mountain Top after the first inning Monday night, pulling off a 4-2 victory and setting up a deciding game.

The two teams will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mountain Top Little League, with the winner advancing to the state tournament July 23-29 at Athens Little League.

Monday’s game started 90 minutes late because of heavy rains during the fourth inning of a 8-10 sectional game. The game was a little over an hour old when the lights went out briefly because they were on a timer set for 10 p.m. Fortunately, the blackout came while the ball wasn’t in play.

Mountain Top got off to a good start in the top of the first. Caden Hoban singled and Miles Metz followed with a walk. Both scored on Matt Rodgers’ one-out double off the center field fence.

However, there wasn’t much more offense for Mountain Top, which won its first five games including a 9-6 win over Abington in the sectional opener. Jake McLaughlin had a one-out single in the third for the team’s only other hit. He ended up stranded at third.

Mountain Top also had Matt Ranieli, Hoban and Metz draw two-out walks in the fourth, but Abington reliever Caedon Lyon entered the game and got the final out. He retired five more in a row before Mountain Top’s Colton Gryboski reached on an error with two outs in the sixth. The game ended with a comebacker to Lyon, who picked up the save.

Abington starter Ryan Repshis got the win, striking out five over 3.2 innings.

Abington got its first run in the first inning as Paulie Davis sliced a triple into the right-field corner and scored on Graham Kelly’s double.

Abington took a 4-2 lead in the second. Mikey Vazquez, Repshis, Davis and Kelly hit consecutive singles, with Repshis and Davis driving in runs. An awkward but effective double steal with runners on the corners allowed Kelly to score Abington’s third run of the inning.

Abington didn’t have a hit after that against Metz, who pitched a complete game. He was also helped out by a double play in the fourth where left fielder Jake Lamoreaux caught a liner and launched a throw to first baseman Teddy Taylor.

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

There will be two games before the Mountain Top vs. Abington showdown for the Section 5 9-11 title at 7:30 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m., Mountain Top will play Lakeland in a 8-10 baseball elimination game. At 5:30 p.m., Back Mountain National will face Abington in the 8-10 winners bracket final.

Section 5 9-10 Baseball

Abington 4, Mountain Top 2

Mountain Top`AB`R`H`BI

Hoban 2b`3`1`1`0

Metz p`1`1`0`0

McLaughlin ss`3`0`1`0

Taylor 1b`2`0`0`0

Rodgers rf`3`0`1`2

Koons 2b`2`0`0`0

Campbell ph`1`0`0`0

Lamoreaux lf`2`0`0`0

Witinski ph`1`0`0`0

Blasi c`1`0`0`0

Wenzel ph`2`0`0`0

Gryboski cf`2`0`0`0

Ranieli ph`0`0`0`0

Totals`23`2`3`2

Abington`AB`R`H`BI

Repshis p`3`1`1`1

Davis ss`2`1`2`1

Kelly 1b`3`1`2`1

Kayal c`3`0`0`0

Fisne cf`0`0`0`0

Johnson ph`1`0`0`0

Butala rf`1`0`0`0

Kalinoski ph`1`0`0`0

Lyon lf`1`0`0`0

Georgia ph`1`0`0`0

Shay 3b`1`0`0`0

Weinberger ph`1`0`0`0

Vazquez 2b`2`1`1`0

Totals`20`4`6`3

Mountain Top`200`000 — 2

Abington`130`00x — 4

2B — Rodgers, Kelly. 3B — Davis.

Mountain Top`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Metz L`5`6`4`4`4`5

Abington`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Repshis W`3.2`3`2`1`5`5

Lyon S`2.1`0`0`0`0`2