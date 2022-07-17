ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The most overrated player I have ever seen': Fans mock Chelsea defender Reece James for 'horrific' own goal in pre-season friendly against Club America

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Reece James has been derided by fans online after a hilarious own goal for Chelsea in a pre-season friendly.

Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount bookended the defender's mistake as Thomas Tuchel's side beat Club America 2-1 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning.

But football supporters did not forget James' gaffe - and quickly took to Twitter to mock the right-back.

Fans have mocked Reece James for a hilarious own goal in a pre-season friendly on Sunday
Thomas Tuchel's Blues beat Club America 2-1 despite the hilarious own goal from James, 22
The right-back misplaced a backpass to 'keeper Marcus Bettinelli and watched the ball go in

A Twitter user posted the clip of the bizarre and comical own goal with the caption: 'Reece James Own Goal vs Club America wtf is this.'

The video shows Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta and Mount combining to dispossess an attacker from the Mexican side, before Mount pokes it to his England team-mate, who is standing roughly on the corner of the penalty area.

Noticing an opponent was poised to press third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, the 22-year-old then hit a powerful backpass towards goal - but past the stricken Bettinelli and into an empty net.

One fan said: 'Reece James is a fraud,' followed by two laughing emojis.

Another added: 'Nobody is talking about Reece James own goal earlier today. The guy was awful today . I can't wait for the new season.'

A third posted: 'My god that Reece James OG is horrific. what a finish for mount tho.'

One tweeted: 'Chelsea actually conceded an own goal by Reece James when they tried to play from the back like ten Hag's United. Yours is Haram football, stick to it.'

A fifth said: 'The most overrated player I have ever seen Reece James Trent would’ve crossed the ball to Diaz with his left.'

Another continued: 'Reece James is not a good right back', while one sarcastically posted: 'Tbh Reece James got some surreal passing ability tho. Class!'.

But another placed the blame on Bettinelli for the error, saying: 'And that's not even Reece James. The goalkeeper was a total moron.'

