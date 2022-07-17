ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chilling moment man in raincoat attacks mum and child outside their front door in ‘scene from horror movie’

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THIS is the chilling moment a man in a raincoat attacked a mum and child outside their front door in a scene straight out of a horror movie.

CCTV footage shows the man stalking his ex-wife and child in the hallway of an apartment block in China before attacking them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKEdO_0gkMcLbS00
Disturbing CCTV footage shows the moment an ex-husband attacks a woman and child outside their home Credit: Weibo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCasF_0gkMcLbS00
The man drags his ex and young child indoors Credit: Weibo

The clip - which was shared on Twitter - shows the unsuspecting mum and young daughter returning home in the evening of July 6.

As they stand outside their apartment with the door open, a man a red coat suddenly runs down the stairs and violently grabs the woman and child and drags then inside.

More screaming can be heard from in the apartment as the door is slammed shut.

On July 12, cops in Shandong province said the man, whose surname is Zhan, had been arrested after his ex-wife, surnamed Jiang, reported the incident to police, according to Daily China.

It comes as the couple finalised divorce proceedings a month earlier.

Cops claim Zhan snuck into the building where his ex and daughter lived and hid in the stairwell for them to come back.

"After dragging the woman and her daughter into the house, he insisted that Jiang remarry him," the report from China Daily read.

"At around 10pm, Zhan raped Jiang while their daughter was sleeping, and then fled.

"The woman and her daughter are now safe. Zhan was detained on July 11, and the case is under investigation, according to Laiyang police."

The horror recording - which has been viewed close to 500 million times on Chinese social media - has caused concern both in China and abroad.

One person said it was like something out of "a horror movie, but unfortunately it's real".

China has seen a spate of savage attacks against women in recent weeks.

In Hebei province, CCTV cameras caught the moment three women were beaten after one of them rejected a sex pest's advances.

In the graphic footage, which is too horrifying to show in full, a man can be seen harassing a diner who is having a meal with her two friends at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan.

The man slapped her in the face when she pushed him away, and up to eight more thugs piled up to punch and kick the woman and her pals.

Two of the women were dragged outside, beaten to the floor and stamped on as terrified staff tried to intervene.

The sickening attack was the most discussed topic on China's Weibo social media platform today as the CCTV footage went viral.

Hundreds of millions of comments said it was indicative of the kind of abuse regularly meted out to women in China's sexist society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVq3A_0gkMcLbS00
The footage has caused an uproar in China, which has seen a spate of attacks against women Credit: Weibo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cRMA_0gkMcLbS00
The man is now in custody, Chinese police have confirmed Credit: Weibo

Comments / 0

