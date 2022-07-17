ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Home Office spent £39,000 of taxpayers' cash on Domino's pizzas for hungry Channel migrants

By Gemma Parry For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Officials spent more than £38,000 in taxpayers' cash at a Domino's branch buying pizza for migrants last year, according to new figures.

Staff at the border at Dover's now-closed Tug Haven holding centre used government credit cards to pay for the food over just five months last year.

On one occasion last July, the Home Office's Clandestine Operational Response Team bought 200 in one go after stashing the pizza boxes into a van and taking them to migrants.

Staff at the Domino's branch have said they were 'rushed off their feet' each time migrants arrived, according to The Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08RXY4_0gkMaLfs00
On one occasion last July, the Home Office's Clandestine Operational Response Team bought 200 in one go after stashing the pizza boxes into a van and taking them to migrants

According to reports, officials would buy 3,900 of the chain's £9.99 medium pizzas with various toppings including popular choices such as Texas BBQ or the Veggie Supreme.

Purchases ground to a halt in December last year when a catering firm took over.

Last year, around 28,526 people crossed the Channel in small boats. This year alone, more than 14,000 have made the dangerous journey so far.

Government figures have confirmed that 173 migrants arrived in four small boats on Thursday (July 14). It brings the total number of arrivals so far this year to 14,330.

On Wednesday, more than 100 migrants arrived, whilst 259 reached the UK in six boats on Tuesday.

Border Force officers also intercepted 442 migrants from 15 incidents on Monday - the highest number for nearly a month despite a Europe-wide crackdown on people smugglers and warnings migrants could be re-homed in Rwanda in central Africa.

The new crossings come after Irish premier Micheal Martin warned the UK Government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda may have resulted in an increase in international protection applicants in the Republic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmAnS_0gkMaLfs00
Officials spent more than £38,000 in taxpayers' cash at a Domino's branch buying pizza for migrants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFu7w_0gkMaLfs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M03SV_0gkMaLfs00
According to reports, officials would buy 3,900 of the chain's £9.99 medium pizzas

The Government has reportedly put fresh attempts to get the first deportation flight to the East African nation off the ground on hold until after the Conservative Party has elected a new prime minister over fears it could generate too much controversy during the leadership contest. The plane was grounded in June amid legal challenges.

Alp Mehmet, Chairman of MigrationWatch UK, an organisation which represents the immigration concerns of British people, told The Sun: 'The fact that the Border Force is having to resort to fast-food takeaways is symptomatic of the large numbers arriving.

'What it points to is the need to stem the flow of dinghy-migrants.'

MailOnline has contacted the Home Office for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Migrants arrive in Dover 'wet and with petrol burns', watchdog says

Migrants who cross the Channel in small boats are arriving in Dover soaking wet and with petrol burns, a watchdog says. Chief inspector of prisons, Charlie Taylor, has raised concerns about the Home Office's "haphazard" arrangements for Channel migrants. He said families were "crammed into facilities where some basic safeguards...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Watch out Vlad! Royal Marines open up with heavy machine guns from their landing craft as they show off their beach assault skills on manoeuvres alongside Netherlands comrades

Royal Marines put on a show of power in a lively demonstration alongside Dutch allies in Den Helder as part of celebrations for the Royal Netherlands Navy. Marines from the 47 Commando Raiding Group simulated a beach landing with Korps Mariniers comrades, firing high calibre machine guns mounted on boats as landing craft stormed into the harbour and unloaded armoured vehicles.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Office#Border Crossings#Uk#Channel#Texas Bbq#The Veggie Supreme#Border Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Moment passengers were forced to haul their luggage across rail tracks after electrical fault stopped Stansted Express train on the hottest day in UK history

Rail passengers were forced to haul their luggage alone train tracks after a Stansted Express service stopped between stations during Britain's hottest day on record. An extraordinary video shows more than 100 travellers having to make the journey to the nearest station, Broxbourne, by foot on Tuesday as temperatures hit 40C (104F).
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

China launches bold bid to sabotage prices for Australia's most valuable export and damage our economy - but will Beijing's big plan work?

China is pursuing a plan it believes will cut the price it pays for Australia's most valuable export, iron ore, but sceptics liken the difficulty of Beijing's attempt to 'herding cats'. The superpower registered a national iron ore company, the China Mineral Resources Group, designed as a centralised purchasing cartel...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Researchers: Chinese-Made GPS Tracker Highly Vulnerable

BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used by individuals, government agencies and companies in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to life and limb, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Moment Rishi Sunak shouts out in celebration and thanks his team for 'totally smashing it' as it was announced he would be in final face-off against Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak was filmed punching the air with football fan-like celebrations after he advanced to the final round of the Tory leadership contest. The video released by his campaign team showed the former Chancellor celebrating his advancing to the final round with Liz Truss in the contest to become Prime Minister.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Fuel price protestors will slow traffic to a crawl with rolling roadblocks on M4, M5, M3 and A38 tomorrow as summer holidays start for millions of families

Fuel price protesters will cause disruption on major roads that are all key parts of the holiday 'network' in south-west England tomorrow, coinciding with the start of the 'summer getaway' season as most schools close today. Avon and Somerset Police warned motorists that 'slow-moving roadblocks' are planned on parts of...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Hunt for Home Secretary? Kwarteng for Chancellor? It's Liz vs Rishi in the battle for No10... but there's a bigger fight to join the new PM's Cabinet as Tory contenders have to decide whether to reward allies, maintain Boris's team or reach out to rivals

A fight to join the new Prime Minister's Cabinet is now underway among Tory MPs alongside the head-to-head battle between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak for the Conservative leadership. Whoever is victorious between Ms Truss and Mr Sunak will soon have to decide how to form their top team of...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The Queen enjoys cooler climes at Balmoral: Her Majesty lands in Aberdeen for stay at her official Scottish residence... after continuing her royal duties during 40.3C heatwave at Windsor

The Queen has landed in Aberdeen ahead of a stay at her official Scottish residence of Balmoral - after continuing her royal duties during the 40.3C heatwave. The long-reigning monarch, 96, is travelling to her estate in Aberdeenshire as part of her usual summer stay. She was pictured wearing a...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Defiance of bride in the ruins of her home: Yoga teacher, 31, sees house where she grew up wrecked by Russian missiles on eve of her wedding

Distraught yet defiant, a bride stands motionless wearing her wedding dress – a symbol of her future – in the bombed-out remains of the house where she grew up. Daria Steniukova’s childhood home was hit by a Russian missile during an airstrike on the central city of Vinnytsia which killed at least 24 people last week.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Drugs death taskforce chief says punishing addicts must stop

The head of Scotland's drug deaths taskforce has called for an overhaul of addiction services and reform of drugs laws to halt overdose deaths. David Strang made the comments as the Scottish government-established group published its final report. Its "Changing Lives" report makes 20 recommendations and 139 action points that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

496K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy