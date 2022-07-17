ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mason Mount awkwardly given wrong name on big screen after scoring stunning winner for Chelsea against Club America

By Kiro Evans
 4 days ago

MASON Mount was awkwardly given the wrong name on the big screen after scoring an outstanding winner for Chelsea against Club America.

The Blues got their pre-season off to a winning start in Las Vegas despite a slow start against their US opponents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJUfs_0gkMaFNW00
Mount got the winning goal as Chelsea came through their opening pre-season game with a win Credit: Getty

England star Mount helped claim the win with a stunning effort - but did not quite get the credit he deserved.

The big screen in the Allegiant Stadium instead paid tribute to "Mason Hunt" as the 23-year-old charged off in celebration.

Chelsea fans were left amused by the mix-up on Twitter.

One wrote: "Some player, out Hunty."

Another added: "Loving the look of this new lad Hunt!"

Mount netted the brilliant goal seven minutes from time as the game looked set to limp towards a draw.

Timo Werner opened the scoring for the Blues after 55 minutes after Thomas Tuchel made sweeping half-time changes.

But an own goal by Reece James levelled up the score.

But with only minutes remaining Mount received the ball from Marcos Alonso on the edge of the box.

He evaded a lunge by a defender before whipping the ball to the far post with a wonderful shot.

It was enough to start Chelsea's pre-season off with a win before they face Charlotte in a few days time.

The game came too soon for new signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly who will hope to take part later in pre-season, including the Blues' clash with London rivals Arsenal next week.

Chelsea are not entirely at full strength though after N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek had to miss out on the trip due to their vaccination status.

Liverpool set to open transfer talks over Matheus Nunes after identifying £43m Sporting Lisbon star as ‘priority’ target

LIVERPOOL have reportedly made Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes a top "priority" and are prepared to open negotiations for the player. The 23-year-old central midfielder had a standout campaign last term, featuring 46 times across all competitions for Sporting. Nunes netted four goals and provided five assists. His form attracted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England march into Euro 2022 semi-finals as Georgia Stanway's extra-time STUNNER seals 2-1 comeback win over Spain... after Ella Toone's late equaliser cancelled out Esther Gonzalez's opener in Brighton

It had all been a little too easy for England in this tournament. Three wins from three in the group stage with 14 goals scored and none conceded. The Lionesses were due a test and Spain provided it in this quarter-final tie. When they took the lead in the 54th...
SOCCER
