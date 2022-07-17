Mason Mount awkwardly given wrong name on big screen after scoring stunning winner for Chelsea against Club America

MASON Mount was awkwardly given the wrong name on the big screen after scoring an outstanding winner for Chelsea against Club America.

The Blues got their pre-season off to a winning start in Las Vegas despite a slow start against their US opponents.

Mount got the winning goal as Chelsea came through their opening pre-season game with a win Credit: Getty

England star Mount helped claim the win with a stunning effort - but did not quite get the credit he deserved.

The big screen in the Allegiant Stadium instead paid tribute to "Mason Hunt" as the 23-year-old charged off in celebration.

Chelsea fans were left amused by the mix-up on Twitter.

One wrote: "Some player, out Hunty."

Another added: "Loving the look of this new lad Hunt!"

Mount netted the brilliant goal seven minutes from time as the game looked set to limp towards a draw.

Timo Werner opened the scoring for the Blues after 55 minutes after Thomas Tuchel made sweeping half-time changes.

But an own goal by Reece James levelled up the score.

But with only minutes remaining Mount received the ball from Marcos Alonso on the edge of the box.

He evaded a lunge by a defender before whipping the ball to the far post with a wonderful shot.

It was enough to start Chelsea's pre-season off with a win before they face Charlotte in a few days time.

The game came too soon for new signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly who will hope to take part later in pre-season, including the Blues' clash with London rivals Arsenal next week.

Chelsea are not entirely at full strength though after N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek had to miss out on the trip due to their vaccination status.