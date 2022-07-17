ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cake emoji for Camilla! Royals post birthday greetings to mark the Duchess of Cornwall's 75th birthday - as Clarence House releases a new portrait taken at her Wiltshire home

By Jo Tweedy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Queen and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent birthday wishes to the Duchess of Cornwall on social media as she celebrates her 75th birthday today - offering a birthday cake emoji with their online greetings.

An official new photo of Camilla, taken by photographer Chris Jackson, looking relaxed and radiant at her country retreat, Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, was shared yesterday ahead of the milestone birthday.

The Twitter accounts for Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared images this morning - with the Queen's, @RoyalFamily, posting a photo of Camilla holding her adorable rescue dog, Jack Russell Terrier Beth, while sitting on the steps of a vintage caravan.

Meanwhile, Kate and William's account posted a photo of the royal walking in a beautiful meadow, wearing a pretty lavender dress and matching cardigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41piwD_0gkMXmLK00
A peachy day! The Duchess of Cornwall looked radiant as she posed behind a bowl of home-grown white peaches ahead of her 75th birthday celebrations this weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btsYI_0gkMXmLK00
Hello Beth! More images, taken by Chris Jackson, and shared by the official Twitter account of Buckingham Palace, @Royalfamily, saw Camilla with her cute rescue dog Beth sitting on the steps of a vintage caravan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkz6I_0gkMXmLK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EX76J_0gkMXmLK00
Kate and William's account posted photos of the royal walking in a beautiful meadow

The official portrait released yesterday shows Camilla, wearing a blue floral dress from designer Sophie Dundas, enjoying a cup of tea in her garden, posed behind a bowl of home-grown peaches.

The Duchess will celebrate her 75th with a small family dinner hosted by the Prince of Wales at his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire.

Her daughter Laura Lopes and son Tom Parker Bowles are expected to attend, along with her younger sister Annabel Elliot, who featured in an ITV documentary which followed Camilla as she guest-edited the latest edition of Country Life.

Mr Parker Bowles, The Mail on Sunday’s columnist and acclaimed food writer, has penned a piece for the magazine in praise of peaches, the essential ingredient in one of his mother’s favourite desserts, peach melba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNKYv_0gkMXmLK00
Camilla bought Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, 17 miles from Prince Charles' Highgrove home, after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles in 1995

‘My mother is a keen grower of white peaches (the subject of this month’s column was very much her idea) and they certainly don’t want for attention,’ he wrote.

Camilla bought her six-bedroom property with extensive gardens, 17 miles from the Prince of Wales’s Highgrove home, after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles in 1995.

A spokesman for Clarence House, which released the image, said of the birthday celebrations: ‘She will be having a small family dinner.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZabp_0gkMXmLK00
Camilla, pictured earlier this week, has spoken about 'exciting new prospects' ahead as her position in the Royal Family takes on greater prominence

The milestone comes during a period of change for the Monarchy, with the future Queen Consort speaking in last week’s documentary about ‘exciting new prospects’ ahead as her position in the Royal Family takes on greater prominence.

In an interview with the Daily Mail yesterday, the Duchess joked: ‘We don’t really want to talk about birthdays, do we? Unfortunately, I can never lie about my age as it’s always brought up in a newspaper, so I just have to get on with it.’

She paid tribute to her family, including her five grandchildren, and revealed that she used a social media chat app called Houseparty to stay in touch with them during lockdown when she was in Scotland and they were in England.

‘I’m not sure if they [her grandchildren] think I’m cool at 75,’ she added. ‘But we do have a very close relationship and they keep me in touch with the world of youth – and TikTok.

