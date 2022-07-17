ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petra Ecclestone gifts her West Ham fan husband Sam Palmer the 1980 FA Cup as a wedding present

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

They tied the knot on Saturday in a 'small romantic ceremony' at her £170 million Chelsea home.

And Petra Ecclestone, 32, gifted her new husband Sam Palmer, 38, the 1980 FA Cup as a wedding present, with the West Ham fan taking to Instagram to it show off.

The groom branded the iconic sterling silver trophy: 'the greatest wedding gift of all time,' and revealed it would take pride of place next to their marital bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xHA2_0gkMXg2y00
Wow! Petra Ecclestone, 32, gifted her new husband Sam Palmer, 38, the 1980 FA Cup as a wedding present, with the West Ham fan taking to Instagram to it show off

The newlyweds posed together in their wedding outfits while holding the FA Cup between them, in a photograph uploaded to the businessman's Story.

Sharing a snap of the trophy, Sam wrote alongside: 'Going to sleep with the 1980 FA Cup next to my bed. It has to go gown as the greatest wedding gift of all time.'

The 1980 FA Cup Final was contested by West Ham United and Arsenal at Wembley. West Ham won by a single goal, scored by Trevor Brooking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLZER_0gkMXg2y00
Iconic: Trevor Brooking lifting the cup for West Ham in 1980

F1 heiress Petra and her businessman beau tied the knot at 5pm on Saturday in front of family and some of their famous friends, while a party insider also revealed that children were welcome at the lavish do.

Sam first confirmed the news he had wed by sharing a snap of his wedding ring as he donned a smart black suit and wrote in the caption: 'Can't believe I'm a married man!'

Hours before he took to his Instagram Story as he travelled to the ceremony where he looked dapper in his suit which he teamed with suave sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPXNm_0gkMXg2y00
Pride of place: The groom branded the iconic sterling silver trophy: 'the greatest wedding gift of all time,' and revealed it would take pride of place next to their marital bed

Sam also shared a snap with his ushers - which included his new wife's brother-in-law Jay Rutland - and reshared a glimpse at his wedding breakfast menu.

Guests were able to select from pomodoro pasta or risotto and sea bass fillet or chicken milanese, before they were served ice cream dessert and coffee to follow. The food came from from Ms Ecclestone's favourite restaurant, C in Mayfair.

Attendees gathered in the Georgian mansion's landscaped gardens – the largest in London's Kensington and Chelsea borough – to watch the ceremony and the newlyweds were met with claps and cheers as they made their vows to the strains of a string quartet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctkS4_0gkMXg2y00
Love: F1 heiress Petra and her businessman beau tied the knot in a lavish London ceremony on Saturday

Friends described the day as 'small and intimate' – a deliberate contrast to Petra's ostentatious £12 million wedding to her first husband James Stunt in Italy in August 2011.

Tamara made an emotional speech, hailing her sister as her best friend and sharing childhood anecdotes to the amusement of guests.

Tycoon Mr Ecclestone, 91, who learned last week that he would be charged with tax fraud, was not spotted entering the property but friends said that he gave his daughter away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQH3B_0gkMXg2y00
Best men! Sam also shared a snap with his ushers - which included his new wife's brother-in-law Jay Rutland - and reshared a glimpse at his wedding breakfast menu 

