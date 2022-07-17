ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bernardo Silva is 'not for sale' amid '£70m interest from Barcelona', as Pep Guardiola still sees the Manchester City star as huge part of his Premier League title defence

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Manchester City have 'no intention of selling Bernardo Silva this summer' despite a rumoured move to Barcelona.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined the Etihad in 2017 and has since won an astonishing eight major trophies in five years.

He played 35 times in City's Premier League winning side last year and was named in the PFA team of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbN0i_0gkMUlzs00
Bernardo Siliva has been a key part of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side for five years

According to reports in the Mirror, Pep Guardiola still sees Silva as an important part of his team and will not sell him before the start of next season.

This comes in spite of reports earlier this month from Spanish outlet Sport that a £70 million deal with Barcelona for the Portuguese star was on the table.

Silva was close to joining Barcelona a year ago but the move fell through due to financial issues at the Nou Camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqztH_0gkMUlzs00
Pep Guardiola is looking to keep his squad together in preparation for a title defence

The Catalan giants are still facing debt issues, and may not have been in a position to sign Silva after bringing in Robert Lewandowski for £42.5m on Saturday.

City have already had a busy transfer window, spending close to £100m on Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips, while Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have left for Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

With most key areas covered at the Etihad, Guardiola's focus will now be on keeping his squad together as they gun for a fifth Premier League title in six years.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former PE teacher Sarina Wiegman is a tough taskmaster whose 'eyes can spit fire'... but the laser-focused Dutch coach gets results and her bold early subs against Spain saved England's Euro campaign and brought glory within reach

It's all well and good sticking 20 goals past Latvia in qualifying, or attaining double figures against Luxembourg and North Macedonia. It's all well and good coasting through the group stage, racking up 14 unanswered goals to sweep aside Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland. But when England were really under...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

De Bruyne stars in Manchester City's friendly win against Club America in Houston - as new face Erling Haaland warms the bench and Kalvin Phillips impresses...five things we learned as Pep Guardiola's men show their class

Two clinical Kevin De Bruyne strikes handed Manchester City a winning start to pre-season with a 2-1 victory over Club America in Houston. In what was an occasionally tempestuous friendly on a difficult surface, Pep Guardiola gave minutes to the majority of his travelling squad – but Erling Haaland was still left waiting for a debut.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits being 'disappointed' that Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones all missed the club's tour of America... as he insists his side 'ALWAYS' drop points after stars miss pre-season

Pep Guardiola admitted the absence of three first-team stars has scuppered Manchester City’s chances of a rare perfect pre-season. Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are all out in Croatia with the club’s Under-23 team after failing to meet America’s entry requirements for two tour friendlies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Yardbarker

Bruno Fernandes praises Man Utd trio after Crystal Palace win

Manchester United have enjoyed a perfect start to pre-season, winning three out of three as they prepare for their final game in Australia against Aston Villa. The latest victory against Crystal Palace was arguably the most convincing of the bunch, with all three of Erik ten Hag’s forwards scoring in a comprehensive 65-minute job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It was nice because we could say goodbye properly': Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hails Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of the Ukraine international's £32m move to Arsenal after six years at the Etihad

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised the effort Oleksandr Zinchenko has always shown for his team as the Ukraine international closes in on a move to Arsenal. Zinchenko is set to join the Gunners, who like City are on a pre-season tour in the United States, with the formalities of the transfer expected to be completed shortly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Pfa#Spanish#Portuguese#Catalan#Chelsea
Daily Mail

Long-term Manchester United target Jonathan Clauss signs for Marseille, leaving Erik ten Hag needing to dip back into the transfer market for a right-back

Marseille have signed Frenchman Jonathan Clauss on a three-year contract and Colombian forward Luis Suarez on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday. 29-year-old right-back Clauss has made four appearances for France and played 40 games for Lens last season, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool LIVE: Jurgen Klopp's side head to Germany to take on Domenico Tedesco's Bundesliga outfit as last season's Champions League runners-up look to step up their pre-season preparations

Follow Sportsmail's live blog for this evening's pre-season clash between RB Leipzig and Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has deployed a strong team tonight as the new season draws ever closer. Aside from Adrian and perhaps Roberto Firmino up front, you could expect every other player to be starting on August 6...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Chelsea set to complete signing of Brighton youngster Zak Sturge, 18, after fending off competition from Tottenham and Leeds to add another teenage star to their ranks this summer

Chelsea look to have won the race for Brighton's highly-rated youngster Zak Sturge, fending off competition from a host of Premier League and European rivals. The England Under-18 defender has confirmed he is leaving the Seagulls this summer after failing to agree a new contract and his next destination looks to be Stamford Bridge, where he will join the club's Under-23 set-up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arsenal star targeted for loan transfer to replace top Man City target

Brighton and Hove Albion have registered their interest in Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares and are trying to agree on a season-long loan deal. According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo , the left-footed defender can leave the Gunners to succeed Marc Cucurella at Brighton as the Spanish left-back looks set to sign for Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

England v Spain: Six Manchester City Women's Players Involved As Lionesses Advance

England have continued their impressive campaign in the European Women's Championship, beating Spain 2-1 to advance to the Semi-Finals. There was a heavy Manchester City presence in the England team with five City players involved for the lionesses, while one Sky Blues player also featured for Spain. Ellen White, Lauren...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

496K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy