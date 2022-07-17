ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

PSV 'are eager to tie midfield star Ibrahim Sangare to a new contract' as the Dutch side look to fend off Manchester United interest... with Erik ten Hag keen on bringing the Ivorian to Old Trafford

By James Cohen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

PSV are hoping to secure defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare to a new deal amid growing transfer interest from abroad.

The Ivory Coast international has been closely followed by new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who is keen on bringing the midfielder to Old Trafford this summer.

Despite no official bids being submitted for the 24-year-old, the Dutch side are well aware of the interest in Sangare and are hoping to tie him down to a new deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HoSbe_0gkMURIE00
Ibrahim Sangare made 29 appearances last year as PSV finished second in the league table

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, the Dutch side are willing to give Sangare an improved deal compared to his current contract as they look to fend off potential transfer interest.

Though no bids have been received, it's understood that PSV would accept an offer in the region of €37million (£31million) for the Ivorian.

Despite their best efforts, it may be difficult to tie Sangare to a new deal after he revealed his dreams to one day play in the Premier League.

He told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf in May that: 'I am a PSV player, and I am concentrating on the three games we have left this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfiZI_0gkMURIE00
Sangare has scored five times in his 24 international appearances for the Ivory Coast

'I don't have my head in other things. After that, I'll go on holiday, and I'll have time to talk about possible next projects. But until then I don't want to worry about that.

'Playing in the Premier League is not only a dream of mine but a dream of every footballer. That is the biggest and most important league in the world.'

The 24-year-old joined the Dutch giants from newly-promoted Ligue 1 side Toulouse in 2020, but believes he is ready to make the switch to the English top flight after just two seasons.

He played 49 games for his club last season, and impressed with his ability to win back the ball from a deep-lying midfield role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049fJd_0gkMURIE00
The 24-year-old joined the Dutch giants from newly-promoted Ligue 1 side Toulouse in 2020

