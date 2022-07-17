ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Shocking moment a footy fan appears to urinate from the top of an SCG grandstand during the Wallabies v England clash

By Tita Smith
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A footy fan has been charged after he allegedly climbed on to the top of a Sydney Cricket Ground grandstand during the rugby Test between the Wallabies and England.

Footage circulating on social media shows the man on the roof of the Bill O'Reilly Stand as the blockbuster match kicked off on Saturday night.

During the second half, he appeared to urinate towards the big screen while playing on his phone.

Daniel King, 31, was arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station, where he was charged with two offences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1WGJ_0gkMUN0Y00
A man has been filmed appearing to urinate on the roof of a Sydney Cricket Ground grandstand

'About 9.20pm, Saturday 16 July, a man was at a sporting stadium at Moore Park when he allegedly climbed onto the top of a scoreboard within the stadium, and onto the roof of a spectator's stand,' a NSW Police spokesperson said.

'Officers attached to Surry Hills Police Area Command and the Police Rescue attended and safely removed the man a short time later, before he was arrested.'

Mr King has been charged with behaving in [an] offensive manner in/near public place and climbing on buildings on scheduled lands without approval.

He has been granted bail to reappear in court on July 25.

The incident was one of a number of wild events at the deciding test, which saw England beat the Wallabies 21-17 to win the inaugural Ella-Mobbs Cup.

In another heated clash, England coach Eddie Jones engaged in a fiery confrontation with a Wallabies fan, who called him a 'traitor'.

Footage posted to social media showed a man wearing a yellow cap with a beer in his hand sledging Jones, who coached the Wallabies between 2001 to 2005.

As his security detail tried to hold him back, Jones pushed past to charge at the man on the fence line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfPnA_0gkMUN0Y00
Hundreds packed into the stadium to watch England and the Wallabies battle it out in the rugby Test
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqznD_0gkMUN0Y00
The man watched the rugby match from the top of the building, to the bemusement of other fans 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJZQk_0gkMUN0Y00
The man was later escorted off the roof by authorities, with police saying charges were laid 

'What did you say? What did you say,' a furious Jones yelled.

'Come here and say it. Come here and say it. Come here and say it.'

The fan appeared shocked by Jones's reaction and backed off.

The coach didn't mention the incident in the post-match press conference but following their Brisbane Test victory said he'd taking great delight in shutting up the crowd.

It came after England captain Courtney Lawes said his team were motivated by 'smack' comments made by a number of Australian players in the media in the lead-up to their SCG win.

'We saw plenty of stuff in the press about some of our players and what they were saying,' Lawes said.

'Some people targeting Gengey, (prop Ellis Genge) some people calling us Poms and what not.

'It's all fuel for our tank. Any good team uses that as motivation I think.'

