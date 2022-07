Johnson Sewell Ford Lincoln in Marble Falls is having the event of the summer! If you are at least 21 years old, go test drive the new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning and be entered to win their contest! If your name is drawn on August 22nd, you could win an amazing gift basket OR the Lightning Ultimate Gift—think Horseshoe Bay Resort! In addition to stock vehicles arriving at the dealership, multiple order banks have also opened back up. Stop by 3301 Highway 281 North in Marble Falls and ask the sales team about everything Johnson Sewell has to offer, take that F-150 Lightning test drive, and take a chance at winning BIG!

MARBLE FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO