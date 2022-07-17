ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

I’m a first aider – here’s 5 things to do if someone collapses in front of you

By Ella Walker
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuI6G_0gkMOkl300

NO ONE wants to see someone collapse to the ground in front of them.

But if it happens to you, a little bit of know-how can help you step in and even save a life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KT4DD_0gkMOkl300
Know what a defibrillator station looks like Credit: Alamy

And who knows when you might need to help someone you love, or a stranger on the street.

Medical Director for St John Ambulance, Dr Lynn Thomas, explains exactly what to do if you spot someone collapse…

1. Don’t walk by

One of the most important things we want people to do is to do something.

So if you see somebody collapse, please don't walk by, go over and see if there's anything you can do to help. But make sure you're not going to put yourself in any danger first.

2. Look for a response

Check they can hear you or if they're responsive.

You can gently push them on their shoulders and ask, ‘Are you okay? Can you hear me?’

If there's no response and they're not breathing normally, then you need to consider starting straightaway with chest compressions, because they could be in cardiac arrest.

If they don't respond but are breathing normally, then you need to turn them into the recovery position, which is a way of turning somebody onto their side to help keep the airway open.

3. If they could be in cardiac arrest...

Make sure you dial 999, put your phone on speakerphone, and start chest compressions.

The call handler will tell you what to do. If you know where the nearest defibrillator is, don't stop doing compressions to get it, but try and get somebody else to go and get it for you.

If there isn’t one, the emergency services on the other end of the line will tell you what to do and will get a defibrillator to you as quickly as possible.

Keep doing chest compressions, you need to do them at about 100 a minute. I always say to do it to the beat of Staying Alive or Baby Shark apparently works too.

Do not do rescue breaths.

4. If it’s a child...

The only slight variation really is if it's a child.

In a child it's more likely the cause of cardiac arrest is actually of a problem with the lungs, the respiratory system.

Give rescue breaths, but if you haven't been taught how to do it, that's not a problem.

Please just do the chest compressions. Recognise there's a problem, call 999 and start chest compressions and help will come very quickly.

5. Ideally, be prepared in advance

Anything you do will be helping, but the important thing is to know what to do in advance.

Go to the St John Ambulance website where there's a lot of really helpful YouTube videos that you can watch.

I always recommend people overlook these in advance, for instance, if you’re waiting for a bus or a train, when you have a few minutes spare.

We've also got a first aid app you can download which is free.

Want to learn life-saving skills? Click here to book a first aid course, join one of St John’s youth programmes (for ages 5 to 25) or become a first aid volunteer.

St John’s training will give you essential lifesaving skills and the confidence to use them, and includes mental health first aid and wellbeing courses.

St John is a charity and needs donations to help train and equip its volunteers, to save more lives. Donate at sja.org.uk and follow them using #AskMe

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health First Aid#Things To Do#Volunteers#Health First
The Independent

Rescue team perform CPR on mother elephant after she faints protecting trapped calf

Two veterinarians performed CPR on a large mother elephant who fainted during the rescue of her trapped calf in Thailand.By standing on the elephant’s chest, the vets used their weight to put pressure on the jumbo to wake her up.The mother was protecting her one-year-old calf after it had fallen into a drain hole but became trapped during a panic when rescuers arrived to help.After lifting her body out of the drain, doctors frantically massaged her with their hands and their feet to help her regain consciousness.Both were later returned to the wild.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trapped baby and mum elephant rescued from pit in ThailandNigella Lawson slams ‘mean’ cooking shows as ‘a theatre of cruelty and humiliation’Rebecca Humphries on Millennial Love: ‘Gaslighting is being misused a lot’
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
petpress.net

Did My Dog Know He Was Being Put To Sleep?

Sleeping your dog is a really difficult choice, and we’re frequently left wondering what dogs experience in those last seconds. Unfortunately, we cannot ask our dogs what they were thinking during this process. However, research suggests that dogs are likely to experience something similar to human patients who have...
PETS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
611K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy