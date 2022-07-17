Brit ex-rugby star Ricky Bibey found dead in £350-a-night Italy hotel room alongside ‘seriously injured woman’

A BRIT man who was found dead in a hotel room in Italy has been named as retired rugby star Ricky Bibey.

Cops were called to their Florence hotel room on Sunday after staff found his body lying on the floor.

Retired rugby player Ricky Bibey was found dead in his Florence hotel room

A woman, believed to be his partner, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Italian media outlet La Nazione reported the man found dead was Manchester-born rugby league star Bibey, 40, as his former team Wakefield Trinity paid tribute to him on Twitter.

They wrote: "Trinity are saddened to hear of the passing of former prop-forward Ricky Bibey, aged 40.

"Ricky played for Trinity between 2007 and 2009, making 60 appearances.

"We send our condolences to Ricky's family and friends at this tough time."