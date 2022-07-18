ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

BigXthaPlug – ‘Big Stepper EP’

By Trillest Ent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently Texas-bred rapper BigXthaPlug dropped his new Big Stepper EP along with his new visual for the new single “Active.” Delivering for fans across the Lonestar state and beyond, “BigX” has a momentum that rap fans are embracing across the city. BigX’s first mixtape Back...

Indiana artist Ja Mic releases latest album ‘Existential’

Existential‘ is the brand new album from Indiana based Hip Hop artist Ja Mic. After years of unreleased music, Ja Mic is back with the bold and resolute album ‘Existential‘. Meaning to come into existence, this album reflects Ja Mic’s own existence, ideals coming into existence, reality and the consequences that come with the real world. This 16 track album is a triumphant return to the scene for Ja Mic.
INDIANA STATE
Looking For A New Way To Stay Cool This Summer? Check Out “Drip Drip” By Cohlman.

North Carolina is known for a lot of things – its stunning beaches, its lush mountains, it’s delicious BBQ. But one thing it’s not known for is hip hop music or rap. In fact, the state has produced very few notable hip-hop artists. This is likely because North Carolina is not a particularly urban state, and hip hop often emerges from city streets. However, that doesn’t mean that North Carolina doesn’t have any talent – there are plenty of aspiring rappers and producers working hard to put the state on the map. With a little luck, North Carolina may one day be known for more than just beach vacations and basketball. Who knows, maybe one day it will even be considered a hotspot for hip hop. Enter Cohlman.
LIFESTYLE

