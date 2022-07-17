ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brit ex-rugby star Ricky Bibey found dead in £350-a-night Italy hotel room alongside ‘seriously injured woman’

By Adrian Zorzut
 4 days ago

BRIT ex-rugby star Ricky Bibey has been found dead in a £350-a-night Italy hotel room alongside a seriously injured woman.

Cops were called out to their Florence hotel room on Saturday after staff found his body lying on the floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8fO5_0gkMLrnX00
Retired rugby player Ricky Bibey was found dead in a hotel room in Florence, Italy

A woman, believed to be his partner, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Italian media outlet La Nazione reported the dead man was Manchester-born rugby league star Bibey, 40.

His former team Wakefield Trinity has paid tribute to him on Twitter.

They wrote: "Trinity are saddened to hear of the passing of former prop-forward Ricky Bibey, aged 40.

"Ricky played for Trinity between 2007 and 2009, making 60 appearances.

"We send our condolences to Ricky's family and friends at this tough time."

Bibey represented England and played at local clubs including Wigan Warriors, Leigh Centurions and Wakefield Trinity Wildcats.

His career spanned a decade from 2000.

The Independent

British man found dead alongside ‘seriously injured’ woman in Florence hotel

A British man has been found dead at a hotel in Florence alongside a woman suffering from serious injuries.According to local media reports, the 40-year-old man was found dead in his room at the four-star Hotel Continentale on Saturday morning after staff alerted the police.He is reported to have arrived in the Italian city on Friday night with the 43-year-old woman, thought to be his partner, who is being treated at the city’s Careggi hospital.Local police and forensic teams were seen at the luxury hotel on Saturday, which is located a short walk away from the Ponte Vecchio in the historic centre of Florence, and investigations are reportedly under way.When approached by the PA news agency, hotel staff were unable to provide any information regarding the incident.A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are in touch with the Italian police following the death of a British man in Florence.” Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
The Independent

Baby boy, 1, dies after falling from seventh floor of tower block in Leeds

A baby boy has died after falling from a window on the seventh floor of a tower block flat in Leeds. Emergency services were called to reports of an incident at 1.25pm on Saturday, 2 July. The boy was rushed to hospital - but despite the best efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead a short while later.West Yorkshire Police said in a statement to: “At 1.25pm on Saturday, July 2, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Saville Green in Leeds where a child had fallen from the window of a flat.“The one-year-old boy was taken...
BBC

Wakefield: Teenage cyclist Lewis Smith dies after crash

A teenage cyclist has died following a crash with a stationary car near Pontefract. Lewis Smith, 17, from Wakefield, died in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in the accident on 13 July, West Yorkshire Police said. The force said he was involved in a crash with a red Fiat 500...
