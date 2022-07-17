Brit ex-rugby star Ricky Bibey found dead in £350-a-night Italy hotel room alongside ‘seriously injured woman’

BRIT ex-rugby star Ricky Bibey has been found dead in a £350-a-night Italy hotel room alongside a seriously injured woman.

Cops were called out to their Florence hotel room on Saturday after staff found his body lying on the floor.

Retired rugby player Ricky Bibey was found dead in a hotel room in Florence, Italy

A woman, believed to be his partner, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Italian media outlet La Nazione reported the dead man was Manchester-born rugby league star Bibey, 40.

His former team Wakefield Trinity has paid tribute to him on Twitter.

They wrote: "Trinity are saddened to hear of the passing of former prop-forward Ricky Bibey, aged 40.

"Ricky played for Trinity between 2007 and 2009, making 60 appearances.

"We send our condolences to Ricky's family and friends at this tough time."

Bibey represented England and played at local clubs including Wigan Warriors, Leigh Centurions and Wakefield Trinity Wildcats.

His career spanned a decade from 2000.