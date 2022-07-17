Watch Arteta rage at Maitland-Niles for giving ball away in Arsenal’s win vs Everton despite Martinelli clapping effort

ARSENAL boss Mikel Arteta raged at Ainsley Maitland-Niles after the midfielder misplaced a pass during last night's friendly win over Everton.

Maitland-Niles, 24, is back with the Gunners after spending the second half of last season on loan at Roma.

Mikel Arteta lost his rag with Maitland-Niles

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was back in action for the Gunners Credit: AP

He was introduced at half-time against the Toffees with Arsenal already leading 2-0.

Just ten minutes into his appearance, Maitland-Niles was laid into by Arteta.

Picking up the ball in midfield, the England international tried to switch the ball over to Gabriel Martinelli.

Maitland-Niles miscued horribly and the ball sailed out for an Everton throw-in.

While Martinelli applauded the effort, Arteta fumed on the touchline.

The furious Spaniard started flapping his arms about in all directions as he berated his team.

He then stared in anger for a moment before eventually regaining his composure.

Responding to the incident on Twitter, one fan wrote: "This guy had it going as a full-back, don’t know why he forced being a midfielder."

While another scathingly added: "The sooner both of them are out of this club the better. Terrible vision."

Another commented: "Need to shift him, give Lokonga the opportunities."

The rest of the second half went by without much further incident, with Arsenal winning 2-0.

Gabriel Jesus had given the Gunners the lead on 33 minutes, with Bukayo Saka making it two shortly after.

Martin Odegaard captained the Gunners, while fans were also finally able to watch William Saliba in action.

The Frenchman was handed a start alongside Gabriel Magalhaes by Arteta, completing 70 minutes before being substituted.

Despite losing his rag during the game, Arteta oozed with pride after it.

The 40-year-old said: "The development has been really good.

"Honestly, the way they’ve been training has been phenomenal - the best since I’ve been here.

"The togetherness around the group, the quality that they’ve shown, the intensity in how they train. They are different standards."