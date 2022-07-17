ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch Arteta rage at Maitland-Niles for giving ball away in Arsenal’s win vs Everton despite Martinelli clapping effort

By Etienne Fermie
 4 days ago

ARSENAL boss Mikel Arteta raged at Ainsley Maitland-Niles after the midfielder misplaced a pass during last night's friendly win over Everton.

Maitland-Niles, 24, is back with the Gunners after spending the second half of last season on loan at Roma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FOyX_0gkMLquo00
Mikel Arteta lost his rag with Maitland-Niles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9KD0_0gkMLquo00
Ainsley Maitland-Niles was back in action for the Gunners Credit: AP

He was introduced at half-time against the Toffees with Arsenal already leading 2-0.

Just ten minutes into his appearance, Maitland-Niles was laid into by Arteta.

Picking up the ball in midfield, the England international tried to switch the ball over to Gabriel Martinelli.

Maitland-Niles miscued horribly and the ball sailed out for an Everton throw-in.

While Martinelli applauded the effort, Arteta fumed on the touchline.

The furious Spaniard started flapping his arms about in all directions as he berated his team.

He then stared in anger for a moment before eventually regaining his composure.

Responding to the incident on Twitter, one fan wrote: "This guy had it going as a full-back, don’t know why he forced being a midfielder."

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

While another scathingly added: "The sooner both of them are out of this club the better. Terrible vision."

Another commented: "Need to shift him, give Lokonga the opportunities."

The rest of the second half went by without much further incident, with Arsenal winning 2-0.

Gabriel Jesus had given the Gunners the lead on 33 minutes, with Bukayo Saka making it two shortly after.

Martin Odegaard captained the Gunners, while fans were also finally able to watch William Saliba in action.

The Frenchman was handed a start alongside Gabriel Magalhaes by Arteta, completing 70 minutes before being substituted.

Despite losing his rag during the game, Arteta oozed with pride after it.

The 40-year-old said: "The development has been really good.

"Honestly, the way they’ve been training has been phenomenal - the best since I’ve been here.

"The togetherness around the group, the quality that they’ve shown, the intensity in how they train. They are different standards."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NyrTD_0gkMLquo00
Arteta, 40, appeared frustrated at times despite his team's win Credit: Getty

SPORTbible

Mikel Arteta Breaks Silence On Oleksandr Zinchenko Transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken openly for the first time on the imminent summer signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. The Gunners are on the brink of completing a four-year-deal which will take Zinchenko to North London for £30 million after Man City boss Pep Guardiola also confirmed the move, earlier this week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Zinchenko to Arsenal, Chelsea chase Kounde, Manchester City eye Cucurella, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Oleksandr Zinchenko is one step away from joining Arsenal on a permanent transfer, while AC Milan are still working to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge. Jules Koundé is the next target for Chelsea in defense after signing Kalidou Koulibaly. Let's get to latest:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: United still interested in Ajax's Antony

Manchester United remain interested Ajax's 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, despite having had a £51m bid rejected. (Talksport), external. United target Frenkie de Jong does not want to leave Barcelona - but if he does move on, the Netherlands midfielder, 25, would rather join Bayern Munich or Chelsea than go to Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
