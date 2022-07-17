ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds 0-1 Aston Villa: Danny Ings' penalty settles full-blooded all-Premier League showdown in Brisbane, as Steven Gerrard's side win again in pre-season despite Philippe Coutinho also missing a spot-kick

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Aston Villa kept up their unbeaten start to their pre-season campaign after beating fellow Premier League Leeds in a fiery spectacle in Brisbane.

Danny Ings netted from the penalty spot shortly after the hour mark to settle the full-blooded contest, which saw a number of grizzly tackles force stoppages.

The margin of victory for Steven Gerrard's side could perhaps have been larger, given they missed several chances to increase their lead in the heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144P5d_0gkMKy0p00
Danny Ings netted from the penalty spot as Aston Villa beat Leeds in a feisty pre-season clash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8M7u_0gkMKy0p00
Ings coolly slotted in from 12 yards in the second half, helping Villa earn the victory in Australia

It was Leeds who started the brighter, however, after Jack Harrison set off on a weaving run towards the box and pulled the trigger, only to send his shot wide.

Down the other end, Villa were then awarded a penalty with 24 minutes on the clock, with Tyler Adams penalised for handball after good work from Philippe Coutinho.

The playmaker stepped up to take, although goalkeeper Illan Meslier superbly stopped the spot-kick. He was equally alert to then keep out the rebound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tv7gJ_0gkMKy0p00
Philippe Coutinho missed his own spot-kick earlier in the clash after Tyler Adams' handball
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWQpn_0gkMKy0p00
Illan Meslier guessed correctly to save the penalty, and also got up to deny Coutinho's rebound

TEAM LINE-UPS

Leeds: Meslier, Kristense (Drameh 64), Koch, Llorente (Struijk 45), Davis (Hjelde 68), Roca (Forshaw 62), Adams (Gray 62), Aaronson (Klich 62), James (Summerville 62), Harrison (Sinisterra 62), Bamford (Rodrigo 62)

Subs not used: Klaesson, Gyabi, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Aston Villa: Olsen, Cash (Guilbert 45), Mings (Carlos 45), Chambers, Digne (Young 45), Luiz (Sanson 45), Kamara (Nakamba 45), Bailey (A. Ramsey 45), Coutinho (Buendia 45), J. Ramsey (McGinn 45), Watkins (Ings 45)

Subs not used: Archer, Iroegbunam, Feeney, Marschall

Just moments later, Villa found themselves through on goal once again. Coutinho slotted Watkins away, but once more, Meslier was on hand to preserve the deadlock.

Leeds came forward through Brenden Aaronson, who played Patrick Bamford into the box. He was denied by Robin Olsen, with Daniel James scuffing a follow-up wide.

At the start of the second half, Villa made nine changes and even had the ball in the net through Ings' finish, although the goal was chalked off for an offside call.

The same striker and Harrison then exchanged chances at either end, with the former smashing into the side netting and the latter dragging his effort poorly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnS2p_0gkMKy0p00
Coutinho was set to open the scoring in the full-blooded match before the keeper's heroics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaySA_0gkMKy0p00
OIlie Watkins missed a chance after being played through, with his shot smothered by Meslier

Shortly after, it was the Whites' turn to reshuffle their ranks, with six players, including youngster Archie Gray, introduced into the thick of the action.

Just a minute later, Villa took the lead. Leif Davis was penalised for another handball, awarding the Midlands outfit a second penalty. Ings made no mistake from 12 yards.

Leeds' afternoon took another turn for the worse when Gray was forced off the pitch on a stretcher, following a poor challenge from John McGinn, who was booked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Alkw_0gkMKy0p00
The game was further soured after Whites youngster Archie Gray was forced off on a stretcher

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits being 'disappointed' that Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones all missed the club's tour of America... as he insists his side 'ALWAYS' drop points after stars miss pre-season

Pep Guardiola admitted the absence of three first-team stars has scuppered Manchester City’s chances of a rare perfect pre-season. Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are all out in Croatia with the club’s Under-23 team after failing to meet America’s entry requirements for two tour friendlies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former Premier League striker Charlie Austin makes his highly-anticipated debut for Brisbane Roar but veteran is unable to rescue a draw as Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa extend their perfect record on tour Down Under

It took a while before Premier League outfit Aston Villa broke down the resistance of A-League Men's side Brisbane Roar to secure a 1-0 win in their friendly on Wednesday. Frustrated by a combination of stout Roar defending and a lack of creativity at North Queensland Stadium, England youth international Cameron Archer secured a frustrating but deserved win for Steven Gerrard's side with a 76th-minute strike.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Robin Olsen
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Leif Davis
Person
Danny Ings
Person
John Mcginn
Person
Philippe Coutinho
Daily Mail

Jesse Lingard confirms his move to Nottingham Forest on a free transfer after waving goodbye to Manchester United this summer, with the England star penning a one-year contract at the City Ground

Jesse Lingard has confirmed his free move to Nottingham Forest after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract at the City Ground. Lingard, who left Manchester United upon the expiry of his contract this summer, is now set to join up with Steve Cooper's side ahead of their pre-season friendly against Union Berlin in Germany on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham 'bid more than £34m for Sassuolo hitman Gianluca Scamacca but maybe forced to match the Serie A side's £42.6m valuation to end their striker search'... with talks also ongoing for Chelsea's Armando Broja

West Ham have bid over £34million for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca - but their offer falls short of the Serie A club's £42.6million valuation of the 23-year-old. According to Sky Sports, positive discussions are still ongoing between the two clubs as the Hammers step up their search for a new striker this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chambers
Daily Mail

Former PE teacher Sarina Wiegman is a tough taskmaster whose 'eyes can spit fire'... but the laser-focused Dutch coach gets results and her bold early subs against Spain saved England's Euro campaign and brought glory within reach

It's all well and good sticking 20 goals past Latvia in qualifying, or attaining double figures against Luxembourg and North Macedonia. It's all well and good coasting through the group stage, racking up 14 unanswered goals to sweep aside Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland. But when England were really under...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

De Bruyne stars in Manchester City's friendly win against Club America in Houston - as new face Erling Haaland warms the bench and Kalvin Phillips impresses...five things we learned as Pep Guardiola's men show their class

Two clinical Kevin De Bruyne strikes handed Manchester City a winning start to pre-season with a 2-1 victory over Club America in Houston. In what was an occasionally tempestuous friendly on a difficult surface, Pep Guardiola gave minutes to the majority of his travelling squad – but Erling Haaland was still left waiting for a debut.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Long-term Manchester United target Jonathan Clauss signs for Marseille, leaving Erik ten Hag needing to dip back into the transfer market for a right-back

Marseille have signed Frenchman Jonathan Clauss on a three-year contract and Colombian forward Luis Suarez on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday. 29-year-old right-back Clauss has made four appearances for France and played 40 games for Lens last season, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Daily Mail

Newcastle tracking Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko with Magpies keen on the 19-year-old as Eddie Howe continues his search for a striker and a winger to bolster his squad

Newcastle United are tracking Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko. Sportsmail understands the Magpies are admirers of the 19-year-old and he is among a list of potential targets. Eddie Howe still wants to add a striker and a winger to his squad this summer, with younger players from the continent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Erik Ten Hag Addressed Comments About Lisandro Martinez's Height Being A Problem To Play As Centre-Back At Manchester United

According to claims, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has immediately addressed negative comments about the third Red Devils' signing Lisandro Martinez. There were several negative comments about the Argentinian, mainly about his height when it comes to play as a Centre-back. Nevertheless Erik Ten Hag does not think so.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England march into Euro 2022 semi-finals as Georgia Stanway's extra-time STUNNER seals 2-1 comeback win over Spain... after Ella Toone's late equaliser cancelled out Esther Gonzalez's opener in Brighton

It had all been a little too easy for England in this tournament. Three wins from three in the group stage with 14 goals scored and none conceded. The Lionesses were due a test and Spain provided it in this quarter-final tie. When they took the lead in the 54th...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

496K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy