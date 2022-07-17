ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Roma plan to 'present Paulo Dybala with a contract offer' in the coming days as they look to win race for former Juventus forward... after Jose Mourinho phoned the Argentine ahead of potential Serie A switch

By James Cohen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Roma plan to present former Juventus star Paulo Dybala with a contract offer in the coming days as they look to win the race for the striker.

Giallorossi coach Jose Mourinho has made it clear that the Argentine is on the top of his transfer priorities this summer - as he looks to secure the 28-year-old's signature ahead of Inter Milan and Napoli.

Dybala, whose seven-year stint at Juventus came to an end at the end of last season, remains undecided over his future, with no advanced deals in the pipeline yet - but Mourinho is hopeful an agreement can be struck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kp1Fh_0gkMJ9Ya00
Paulo Dybala left Juventus this summer after spending seven years with the Serie A giants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9wSE_0gkMJ9Ya00
Roma boss Jose Mourinho is keen to bring Dybala to the club amid interest from league rivals

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Portuguese manager personally spoke with Dybala on the phone a week ago as he looks to persuade Dybala to join Roma over Serie A rivals Inter Milan and Napoli.

It's understood that Mourinho wanted to have the Argentine signed in time for Roma's the pre-season training camp this week- but that looks almost impossible now.

The former Spurs boss has pushed director Tiago Pinto to make a decisive move - and within the next 24 hours, Pinto will officially present Roma's offer to the player’s agents.

The Italian side are looking to conduct their business early in the transfer window having already announced the arrivals of Zeki Celik, Nemanja Matic and Mile Svilar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avNtB_0gkMJ9Ya00
The Argentine scored 115 goals from 293 appearances in all competitions for Juventus 

It seemed that Dybala was set for a move to Inter Milan, with Roma not able to match the salary offered by the Nerazzurri, which was thought to be in the region of €6 million a year plus €1m in add-ons.

However, that move was later scuppered due to the requests from Dybala's agent and their need to sell either Edin Dzeko or Joaquin Correa after Romelu Lukaku's arrival.

The delay opened the door for Roma, with Mourinho pushing hard to seal the move for the five-time Serie A winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kUlT_0gkMJ9Ya00
Roma director Tiago Pinto (left) has been urged to finalise a move for Dybala by next week

Sports
The Independent

Roma use Paulo Dybala announcement video to raise awareness of missing children

AS Roma have confirmed the signing of Paulo Dybala from Juventus.While many football clubs take to social media to boast about their latest big-money move, the Italian side have announced the forward’s arrival rather differently.Knowing all eyes will be on their Twitter feed, Roma paired Dybala’s announcement with a missing person appeal.The faces of five young people - some of whom have been missing for a number of years - were displayed alongside footage from Dybala’s arrival in Rome.A phone number to call with information also appeared on-screen.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Full trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captainFootball players provide POV perspective during game thanks to AI bodycamsMan City share spectacular ‘pitch cam’ angle of De Bruyne goal in pre-season win
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Bayern Munich signs defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich signed Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for 67 million euros ($68.6 million) on a five-year contract Tuesday. The 22-year-old De Ligt is Bayern’s first major signing since agreeing to sell star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last week, and Juventus said the fee for the Dutchman could increase by 10 million euros ($10.2 million) in conditional payments.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Newcastle tracking Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko with Magpies keen on the 19-year-old as Eddie Howe continues his search for a striker and a winger to bolster his squad

Newcastle United are tracking Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko. Sportsmail understands the Magpies are admirers of the 19-year-old and he is among a list of potential targets. Eddie Howe still wants to add a striker and a winger to his squad this summer, with younger players from the continent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Gleison Bremer: Juventus sign Brazilian defender from Torino

Juventus have signed Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer from city rivals Torino on a five-year contract in a deal worth 41m euros (£34.8m). The 25-year-old replaces Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt, who joined Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Bremer made 110 appearances for Torino after joining from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'It is the only club in the world that have no money, but then buy all the players they want': Baffled Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann takes aim at Barcelona after 'crazy' confirmation of his star man Robert Lewandowski's move to cash-strapped LaLiga side

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has taken aim at Barcelona following the confirmation of Robert Lewandowski's transfer to the cash-strapped Spanish giants. Lewandowski, 33, was confirmed as a Barcelona player on Tuesday evening after weeks of speculation. It had been thought for some time that there was no possibility of...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

