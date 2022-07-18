ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

Weekday closure for pedestrians and motorists at Greenbrier for roadway repair

By Brad Jones
bbbtv12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Smoky Mountains National Park officials have implemented a full closure of the Greenbrier area during the week, Monday through Thursday, to accommodate road repairs through July 28. This temporary closure is necessary to ensure the safety of...

www.bbbtv12.com

Comments / 0

 

