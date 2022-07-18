Weekday closure for pedestrians and motorists at Greenbrier for roadway repair

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Main Street Murfreesboro’s annual fundraiser will be held at Oaklands Mansion on July 23rd. Funds raised go to help Main Street Murfreesboro carry out its mission to maintain and enhance the historic downtown as the heart of the community. VIP ticket includes a private VIP area during the event with private VIP bar, signature drinks (2 drink tickets), Tasty Table & Jo’s Custom Cakes Catering, access to food vendors, Craft Beer Garden wristband, special entertainment, and access to inside Oakland’s Mansion. General admission tickets include 2 drink tickets, live music performed on-site, and access to over 30 local restaurants’ tastings.

