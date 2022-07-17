ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd join Ivan Toney transfer race as they prepare to battle three Premier League rivals for Brentford striker

By Kiro Evans
 4 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly joined a four-way fight for Ivan Toney.

With less than three weeks to go before the Premier League season begins, it emerged that Newcastle and Leeds were circling around the Brentford striker.

Toney's two year stay in West London could be reaching an end as bigger clubs look to swoop for his signature Credit: Getty

Now reports suggest that United have joined the battle - only days after beating the West London club in the fight for Christian Eriksen.

The Mirror report Erik ten Hag and the club hierarchy are keeping tabs on Toney.

West Ham are also rumoured to be interested as top-flight teams scramble for more firepower before the window closes.

Toney hit 14 goals and got six assists in his debut top-flight season as the Bees comfortably avoided relegation.

If he were to leave, Thomas Frank may well have a replacement ready after the signing of Keane Lewis-Potter from Hull.

United are keeping their eyes on the striker while the futures of their current frontmen remain uncertain.

While Edison Cavani left Old Trafford earlier this summer, Anthony Martial returned from his loan spell at Sevilla where he failed to register a single La Liga goal.

The Frenchman has started well in pre-season and has two goals in two games, but it is not certain he will be ten Hag's main choice up front.

Meanwhile the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga rolls on after the superstar began his hunt for a move to a club in the Champions League.

But United fans received a boost earlier this week as he was pictured working out in the club shorts, seen by fans as evidence he will be staying put.

The picture comes after the 37-year-old tried and failed to find a route out of the club.

Yardbarker

Bruno Fernandes praises Man Utd trio after Crystal Palace win

Manchester United have enjoyed a perfect start to pre-season, winning three out of three as they prepare for their final game in Australia against Aston Villa. The latest victory against Crystal Palace was arguably the most convincing of the bunch, with all three of Erik ten Hag’s forwards scoring in a comprehensive 65-minute job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United transfer target set to sign new deal at current club

Manchester United transfer target Jurrien Timber is edging closer to signing a new deal at Ajax. Erik ten Hag has already shown he is targeting players he is familiar with since he began his career at Manchester United. Lisandro Martinez was recently signed from Ajax, Ten Hag’s former club, and Tyrell Malacia completed his move to the club from Feyenoord, this time, from Ten Hag’s home country.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United could make new signing if one big name leaves

Manchester United could still sign a new right-back this summer, but that will hinge on what happens with Aaron Wan-Bissaka. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest column for CaughtOffside , with the reporter adding that there’s no concrete interest in Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, while Jonathan Clauss is also not a target, with the Lens ace instead heading to Marseille.
PREMIER LEAGUE
