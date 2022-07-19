ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Chat Platform Slack to Hike Prices for Pro Subscription Users

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Slack said on Monday it will increase prices for its platform, the workplace messaging app's first price hike since its 2014 launch, as the company seeks to invest more in...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Ford Plans to Cut up to 8,000 Jobs - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is preparing to cut up to 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks in a bid to reduce costs and intensify its focus on electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The cuts are expected in Ford's salaried workforce, as...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Boeing, Airbus Secure Farnborough Orders as Sector Stabilises

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Boeing has been cranking out order announcements at this week's Farnborough Airshow, restoring momentum to its troubled 737 MAX, while rival Airbus on Wednesday added to its A320neo order book. Boeing has secured over 100 firm orders for the MAX as it still faces big challenges...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

UK Study: Exploring a different way to work harder and less

MIAMI - Taking care of business means working five days a week - or so we thought. The UK has launched the world's largest 4-day work week experiment.Shaun Rutland, CEO of Hutch Games Ltd, signed up his business for the trial. He said, "We're trying to be more productive and more creative in a shorter time span and then get more rest."Hutch is one of 73 companies participating. Rutland says the idea makes business sense. "Hiring talent is really hard, and you have to offer an attractive work environment," he said.But fewer days doesn't mean less work. Rutland said, "You have to work extremely,...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Salesforce
US News and World Report

T-Mobile to Pay $350 Million in Settlement Over Massive Hacking

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc agreed on Friday to pay $350 million and spend an additional $150 million to upgrade data security to settle litigation over a cyberattack last year that compromised information belonging to an estimated 76.6 million people. The preliminary settlement was filed with the federal court in...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy