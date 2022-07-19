Chat Platform Slack to Hike Prices for Pro Subscription Users

MIAMI - Taking care of business means working five days a week - or so we thought. The UK has launched the world's largest 4-day work week experiment.Shaun Rutland, CEO of Hutch Games Ltd, signed up his business for the trial. He said, "We're trying to be more productive and more creative in a shorter time span and then get more rest."Hutch is one of 73 companies participating. Rutland says the idea makes business sense. "Hiring talent is really hard, and you have to offer an attractive work environment," he said.But fewer days doesn't mean less work. Rutland said, "You have to work extremely,...