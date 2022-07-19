ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

U.S. Senate Democrats Urge Biden to Declare Climate Emergency

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. Senate Democrats urged President Joe Biden on Monday to declare a climate emergency and use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of a wide range of renewable energy products and systems including solar panels. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Jeff Merkley, speaking days...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 120

daniel kirtland
3d ago

let's see who is invested in the green deal that's why they urge for it just to put money in their pockets. There's no climate crisis it's all a hoax just to make money. the earth has been changing since it was formed it will eat up all we did when man is off this planet. if you don't believe it look at Chernobyl mother nature is eating up the town.

Reply(5)
98
Kenneth Crotts
3d ago

Oh my god! If you want to combat climate problems you need to start in other countries!! There are ones that are two or three times worse and anything we do here. They're punishing us with something that will not help. And all this is bulls**t anyway. The only true climate change is is 4 fold. Summer, Fall, Winter and Spring!!

Reply(5)
47
Laurel Bozman
3d ago

want to address climate change? start by zipping the mouth of politicians. that will clear up a lot of hot air. then take away their gas guzzling vehicles and planes.

Reply(2)
34
