An Oregon woman was back in Ogle County court today involving her bond after being arrested in the killing of her 7-year old son in February of 2021. 35-year old Sarah Safranek has been indicted by an Ogle County grand jury on 5 counts of the Class M felony offense of first degree murder and 1 count of the Class X felony of aggravated battery to a child in the death of Nathaniel Burton.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO