Authorities Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally shot a man in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday to the area of the Los Angeles River and Pacific Coast Highway, near the Long Beach (710) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the man down at the scene with multiple gunshots to his lower body, according to the LBPD.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO