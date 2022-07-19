Gabriella Rising

“Celebrating the Beatles” is a multimedia performance featuring a live band playing 25 Beatles songs, at least one from each album, plus lots of video clips, images and storytelling coming to the Carmel High School Performing Arts Center. It tells the story of one of the world’s greatest bands, from their beginnings in Liverpool to their breakup in 1970. The show was written and is narrated by Mark Shilstone-Laurent and features some of the area’s finest musicians in what they have dubbed The Nowhere Band (Doug Fearnside, Dustin Carroll, Jeff Covell, Justin Noseworthy and Shilstone-Laurent). Special guests include Anne and Pete Sibley, an award-winning, nationally renowned folk duo from Carmel. “It’s for everyone, from the most casual of Beatles fans to the maniacally obsessed,” Shilstone-Laurent says. “All will learn something they didn’t know about the world’s favorite band.” Proceeds benefit the Forest Theater Guild. [AP]

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO