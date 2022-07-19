Gabriella Rising

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGallery MAR (Dolores Street between Ocean and 7th, Carmel) is opening a new group...

Hot Picks July 21-27: The Salinas Rodeo, a publishing workshop and more.

“Celebrating the Beatles” is a multimedia performance featuring a live band playing 25 Beatles songs, at least one from each album, plus lots of video clips, images and storytelling coming to the Carmel High School Performing Arts Center. It tells the story of one of the world’s greatest bands, from their beginnings in Liverpool to their breakup in 1970. The show was written and is narrated by Mark Shilstone-Laurent and features some of the area’s finest musicians in what they have dubbed The Nowhere Band (Doug Fearnside, Dustin Carroll, Jeff Covell, Justin Noseworthy and Shilstone-Laurent). Special guests include Anne and Pete Sibley, an award-winning, nationally renowned folk duo from Carmel. “It’s for everyone, from the most casual of Beatles fans to the maniacally obsessed,” Shilstone-Laurent says. “All will learn something they didn’t know about the world’s favorite band.” Proceeds benefit the Forest Theater Guild. [AP]
County denies return of 100-year-old Father Serra statue to its niche outside Carmel Woods.

Father Junipero Serra’s trek as a political refugee has not ended quite yet. That is, the oak statue of Serra by famed artist Jo Mora, which sat on display in a niche outside of the Carmel Woods neighborhood for nearly 98 years. In June 2020 it was removed by the city of Carmel for safekeeping in the wake of protests and destruction of symbols of racism and colonialism around the country. There were a couple of issues: The statue sat on county land and it was unclear who actually owned it.
Concert hall decorum can feel like it sucks the life out of the art—but it hasn’t always been this way.

Christopher Neely here, reflecting on an at-once moving and confusing moment from this year’s Carmel Bach Festival. Guest conductor Dinis Sousa was a couple movements into leading the orchestra through Johannes Brahms’ Human Requiem when the pace began to pick up and Sousa suddenly became possessed: his movements evolved from delicate and graceful to emphatic and electric. The musicians matched this spirit with a new, thunderous urgency, as if the stakes had been raised mid-movement.The energy radiating from the stage enveloped the Sunset Center audience into the music, as if we were collectively suspended in time. At several points, the dramatic flow led Sousa to leave his feet.
