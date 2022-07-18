Vacant Undermined Land in Pittsburgh’s Historic Hill District Land to be Assessed as Potential Location for Renewable Energy
Project will explore feasibility of providing Hill District residents with low-cost energy as well as opportunities to improve efficiency of older Hill District homes. A grant of technical assistance from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is enabling the Green Building Alliance and its partners to assess environmentally compromised vacant lots...pittsburghgreenstory.com
Comments / 0