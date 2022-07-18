ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Vacant Undermined Land in Pittsburgh’s Historic Hill District Land to be Assessed as Potential Location for Renewable Energy

By admin
pittsburghgreenstory.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProject will explore feasibility of providing Hill District residents with low-cost energy as well as opportunities to improve efficiency of older Hill District homes. A grant of technical assistance from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is enabling the Green Building Alliance and its partners to assess environmentally compromised vacant lots...

pittsburghgreenstory.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Carrie Furnace gets $7.5M in state funding to move forward with redevelopment

The site of a former blast furnace is working on a makeover that could bring a flexible technology space, light manufacturing and film production and on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania state government allocated millions of dollars to help that project along. State Sen. Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, announced $7.5 million in...
RANKIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

City Council approves $1.5M contract to assess Pittsburgh's bridges

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday approved a trust fund and contract assess the city’s bridges. Council approved a two-year, $1.5 million contract with WSP USA, an international company offering expertise and transportation and infrastructure, to manage the Comprehensive Bridge Asset Management Program. Mayor Ed Gainey announced the program amid...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Banner hung from Beaver County bridge denounces Shell cracker plant

A banner the size of a small studio apartment hung from a bridge over the Ohio River this weekend. Its message read: “CLEAN AIR & WATER-GOOD UNION JOBS-WE CAN HAVE BOTH NOW.”. Organizers say these quips, leveled from the Rochester-Bridgewater Bridge, were aimed at the soon-to-launch Shell petrochemical plant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Pittsburgh, PA
Industry
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
pittsburghgreenstory.com

Global Clean Energy Action Forum

Pittsburgh to Host Global Clean Energy Action Forum. Pittsburgh has been chosen as the host city of the 2022 Global Clean Energy Action Forum, presented by the U.S. Department of Energy and Carnegie Mellon University. Known as the clean energy event of the year, this conference serves as the joint convening of the 13th Clean Energy Ministerial and the 7th Mission Innovation Ministerial and aims to accelerate clean energy innovation and catalyze deployment for the global energy transition. The conference will take place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (the first green convention center in the United States). A number of side events will be held in conjunction with and alongside the conference, and this is a great opportunity to learn more about the Pittsburgh region’s sustainability leadership. Recent stories of interest for those considering attending the conference in Pittsburgh include:
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Building that houses city inspectors is called unsafe

PITTSBURGH — A city-owned building is being called unsafe, even though the city still has employees working there. Those employees include city building inspectors. Action News Investigates: Watch the report in the video player above. The 115-year-old Robin Civic Building was once home to Jones & Laughlin Steel, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKeesport residents say MAWC water remains contaminated

Barbara Girgash pleaded with Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County board members on Wednesday for help. Girgash, along with her McKeesport neighbor Pat Puko, said a year after toxic chemicals infiltrated the city’s water system — runoff from foam used to extinguish a fire — testing indicates high levels of the dangerous substance remains present.
MCKEESPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Wind Power#Green Energy#Energy Savings#Urban Construction
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Corbet Street market to be demolished by fall to make way for parking, green space

Corbet Street in Tarentum is expected to have a new look by fall with the demolition of a two-story building that was home for many years to a corner market. Borough officials on June 23 closed on the purchase of 215 Corbet, the two-story red brick building that is noticeable partly because the corner at Third Avenue doesn’t align properly with the rest of the street.
TARENTUM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny Circle set to reopen for 2-way traffic

The $3.2 million project converting Allegheny Circle into a two-way roadway is nearly complete, officials with Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure said, and will be converted for two-way traffic Thursday evening. The roadway will be open to traffic during the conversion, though there will be isolated lane restrictions...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Precautionary boil water advisory issued for 4 Pittsburgh neighborhoods

A precautionary boil water advisory was issued Wednesday for parts of four Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Just before 7 a.m., the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority experienced a break on a section of an 8-inch water main on Lorenz Avenue which caused lower and no water pressure in several neighborhoods including Crafton Heights, Elliot, Ridgemont and Westwood.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy