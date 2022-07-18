Vacant Undermined Land in Pittsburgh’s Historic Hill District Land to be Assessed as Potential Location for Renewable Energy

Pittsburgh to Host Global Clean Energy Action Forum. Pittsburgh has been chosen as the host city of the 2022 Global Clean Energy Action Forum, presented by the U.S. Department of Energy and Carnegie Mellon University. Known as the clean energy event of the year, this conference serves as the joint convening of the 13th Clean Energy Ministerial and the 7th Mission Innovation Ministerial and aims to accelerate clean energy innovation and catalyze deployment for the global energy transition. The conference will take place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (the first green convention center in the United States). A number of side events will be held in conjunction with and alongside the conference, and this is a great opportunity to learn more about the Pittsburgh region’s sustainability leadership. Recent stories of interest for those considering attending the conference in Pittsburgh include:

