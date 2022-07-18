Not intentional, but Cardinals use all eight day two draft picks on college players
By stlsportspage
stlsportspage.com
4 days ago
There was nothing intentional about the Cardinals using all eight of their day two picks in the amateur draft on Monday on college players. Their draft board just lined up that way. “Every draft has its own flavor and its own structure,” said Randy Flores, the Cardinals’ assistant general...
ATLANTA - Since the end of the spring football season, a handful of incoming freshmen at the wide receiver position have arrived on campus in Lexington and a pair of running backs were added via the transfer portal. Freshman wide receivers Barion Brown, Jordan Anthony and Brandon White have all...
It's the start of the second - and final NCAA recruiting live period for men's college basketball coaches. The coaches are allowed to get on the road on Wednesday afternoon and the recruiting period will run through Sunday night. The coaches were on the road earlier this month for the first evaluation period of the summer and they were also on the road two weekends in June.
The American League, on the strength of back-to-back home runs by Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton, continued its All-Star Game dominance on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. The AL won the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, 3-2, to make it nine consecutive wins over the National League in the Midsummer Classic.
-- The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly reach an $8.19 million deal with shortstop Jackson Holliday, the ballclub's No. 1 overall selection in the First-Year Player Draft. Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported the deal. Holliday's bonus is slightly higher than No. 2 overall pick Druw Jones, who...
The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
The Chicago Cubs have been rather busy over the course of the 2022 MLB Draft. In this draft, the team is taking shots on players with crazy upside, although perhaps not the safest prospects. However, it is a refreshing approach compared to what the team has done in past years. Here is what the Cubs have done so far:
Arizona Baseball outfielder Tanner O'Tremba was selected by the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. O'Tremba's 15th-round selection was the 275th in program history and the second of the year. Following two seasons at Texas Tech and 30 appearances with the...
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau both had the best years of their career this past season. And now they’re changing places in an NHL blockbuster. Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers on Friday night, with Huberdeau part of the haul that is going to the Calgary Flames for the power forward. Florida also sent defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. “Matthew is a tenacious, physical competitor who possesses a tremendously unique skillset,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “He is a consistent elite offensive contributor and has emerged as one of the most complete and dynamic young players in the National Hockey League. We are thrilled to be able to add a generational talent to our lineup.”
MINNEAPOLIS — Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in franchise history, DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and the Connecticut Sun never trailed Friday night in their 94-84 win over the Minnesota Lynx.Thomas made 7 of 13 from the field and finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists — the 17th triple-double in WNBA history — and three steals. Courtney Williams also scored 15 points for Connecticut (18-9) and Brionna Jones and Bria Hartley scored 11 apiece.Connecticut jumped to a 10-4 lead before Sylvia Fowles scored inside to make it 10-all midway through the first quarter but the Sun scored 24 of the next 36 points to make it 34-22 when Joyner Holmes converted a three-point play with 8 minutes to go in the second quarter. Minnesota trailed by double figures the rest of the way.Aerial Powers led the Lynx with 14 points and Rachel Banham added 11. Sylvia Fowles, Kayla McBride and Nikolina Milic scored 12 points apiece.Minnesota (10-18), which has eight regular season games remaining, is two games back of eighth-place Dallas for the final playoff berth.
Comments / 0