Questions are mounting around how the suspected gunman who murdered seven and wounded dozens more parade-goers at a July 4 celebration in Illinois was able to legally purchase a trove of firearms despite threatening to kill his own family.Robert Crimo was approved for a state firearm permit – an FOID (Firearm Owner’s Identification) card – in January 2020, just four months after Highland Park police were called to his home because he said he was going to “kill everyone” inside with a “collection of knives”.Over the next two years, he then passed four federal background checks, enabling him to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO