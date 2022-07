Register for programs at www.medinacountyparks.com. Saturday, August 6 ‑ A Healthy Dose of Nature: Hiking Series ‑ Oenslager Nature Center ‑ 9 to 11 a.m. Hiking outdoors in Medina County Park District has plenty of perks! There are beautiful views, fresh air, the sounds and smells of nature, AND it’s good for you, too. Mentally, being in the outdoors reduces symptoms of stress and anxiety. Physically, hiking is great for your heart, blood pressure, and muscles. Once per month, join a naturalist and volunteers to hike at a vigorous pace. This healthy hike will take place on a different trail each month and will be between three‑to‑five miles in length. Please dress for the weather, wear appropriate footwear, and bring along a bottle of water. Ages 10 to adult. No registration is required. Free.

