ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. We have a hot Friday ahead. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper-90s across the interior and low-90s along the coast with feels like temperatures soaring to the triple digits. Showers and storms will be at 30%-40% coverage tomorrow afternoon. The shower and storm activity will be scattered across the interior of the Florida peninsula. You can expect frequent lightning, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and heavy rainfall within these storms. Be sure to check your FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP for the latest developments.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO