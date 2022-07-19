ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Lyles celebrates 25th with cruise through world qualifying

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycFPU_0gkLWoZe00

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles looked to his right and saw no one. He glanced over again, and still seeing nobody there, gave a playful wag of the finger to the six stragglers behind him.

All part of the fun — remember that word? — and part of the show delivered by America’s most engaging sprinter Monday, which happened to be both Lyles’ 25th birthday and opening night in his signature race, the 200 meters, at the world championships.

Lyles, who ran his heat in 19.98 seconds, was part of a cavalcade of the world’s best sprinters — including 100 champions Fred Kerley and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton — who cruised through the first heats of the 200 without much fuss.

“A totally different vibe,” Lyles called racing in 2022, now that fans have returned to stadiums that were largely empty for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If anything, it makes it more fun. I’ve been able to come out here and, I feel like, be the most ‘me’ I’ve been in years.”

Whether that rediscovery helps him win gold, silver, bronze, or nothing at all, Lyles said he likes this sport again. The finals are Thursday. But earlier on his birthday, Lyles, who is as open about his mental-health struggles and social issues confronting the world as he is about sprinting, put things in perspective on social media.

“By this time in a Black man’s life, we are either put in jail for life, killed in gang-related events, or killed just for the color of our skin,” Lyles tweeted. “So when I say glad I made it to 25 I mean it!!!”

Lyles wasn’t the only one celebrating a milestone on yet another clear, cool night for racing in Eugene, where the stands were about three-quarters full.

Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam ran the final event of the heptathlon, the 800 meters, in 2 minutes, 13 seconds to rally past Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands for her second world championship, which goes with two Olympic titles.

American NCAA champion Anna Hall won the 800 in 2:06.67 to hang onto third place overall.

“I was hoping to come out with a PR (personal record) and to prove to myself that I belong here and I can succeed here,” Hall said. “So to come away with a really big score and a medal is more than I could ask for.”

In triple jump, world record holder Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela romped to her third world title with a leap of 15.47 meters (50 feet, 9 inches) for a margin of .58 (1 foot, 10 inches) over Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts. Tori Franklin took bronze to bring the U.S. medal count up to 16 after four days of action.

In men’s steeplechase, Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali won pulling away to add a world gold to the gold he took in Tokyo last year.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon won her second world title at 1,500 meters in a time of 3 minutes, 52.96 seconds. She also has two Olympic titles.

In the high jump, a rematch of last year’s exciting Olympic tie between Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy resulted in less drama, but another title for Barshim.

The “Qatari Falcon,” flapped his arms to celebrate after clearing 2.35 meters (7-8 1/2) on his first attempt, but was more subdued when he cleared 2.37 (7-9). Tamberi missed all three attempts at the lower distance and ended up fourth. Barshim now has three world championships, including the one he won in front of the home crowd in Doha three years ago.

Out on the road earlier in the day, Gotytom Gebreslase made it an Ethiopian gold-medal sweep in the marathons. After running at the elbow of Judith Jeptum Korir for miles, Gebreslase motored past her late and won by nine seconds in a championship-record time of 2 hours, 18 minutes, 11 seconds.

Back in the stadium, Lyles was the only man to break 20 seconds on a no-stress night in the 200. His main competition this week could come from top-ranked teammate Kenny Bednarek or from Kerley. Also, Knighton, whose 20.01 tied for the second-best time of the night.

Last month at national championships, Lyles beat Knighton to the line and wagged his finger there, too. Knighton didn’t seem to like it, though both he and Lyles were putting it in the past.

“It’s real chill,” Knighton said. “There’s no beef or nothing. At the end of the day, it’s just a sport.”

It’s also entertainment, and Lyles is a big believer that entertainers like him need a crowd to be at their best.

That could help explain why the last two years have been so rough. The COVID-19 pandemic hit Lyles as hard as any athlete. Competing in empty stadiums and in cities with no friends, family and coaches to support him made things tough.

The man some thought might win Olympic gold in one, two or three events ended up with a bronze in the 200.

The results this week — who knows? But now that the fans are back, Lyles is having fun again. He was inspired earlier this year by a tweet from sprint great Michael Johnson.

“He was like ‘People don’t go to races to watch people run. They go to watch because they enjoy watching them run,’” Lyles said. “And I definitely felt like that spoke to me. I was like, ‘You know what, I might not be the best person here, but I’m definitely the person that people want to see.’”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
NBC Sports

2022 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …. Bronze: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) — 30:10.07. TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events. Women’s Hammer Throw. Gold: Brooke Andersen (USA) — 78.96. Silver: Camryn Rogers (CAN) — 75.52...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
AFP

Lyles defends 200m title, Jackson trumps Fraser-Pryce

Noah Lyles defended his world 200m title in electric fashion in a second US sprint cleansweep on Thursday, while Shericka Jackson thwarted Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's bid for a sprint double in the women's race. There were similar fireworks in the women's 200m on a balmy, clear night with perfect conditions for sprinting.
SPORTS
960 The Ref

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos wins surprising 400m gold at World Championships, beating American Rai Benjamin

For months, athletics fans have been anticipating the men's 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships, believing it would be another showdown between Norway's Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Warholm broke the world record to win gold with Benjamin winning silver in a time that also broke the previous world record.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nafissatou Thiam
Person
Fred Kerley
Person
Gianmarco Tamberi
Person
Kenny Bednarek
Person
Noah Lyles
Person
Tori Franklin
Person
Anouk Vetter
AFP

Semenya falls well short in bold bid at world 5000m

Caster Semenya's first appearance in a world championships in five years on Wednesday saw the controversy-mired South African fail to qualify for the women's 5000m finals. The South African last competed at a world championships in London in 2017 where she won her third 800m world crown.
WORLD
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Joe Biden, Brittney Griner Development

President Joe Biden signed an executive order this Tuesday that'll allow the United States to impose sanctions on countries that hold citizens captive abroad. The timing of this decision is probably not a coincidence. WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia in February and there's no timetable for her release.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Semenya welcome at world champs, says Coe

Caster Semenya, who will make her first appearance in a world championships in five years when she competes in the women's 5000m in Eugene, has every right to be there, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Tuesday. The South African last competed at a world championships in London in 2017 where she won her third 800m world crown.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Line#Jamaica#Kenya
The Independent

Matt Hudson-Smith eases into 400m final at World Athletics Championships

Matt Hudson-Smith cruised into the 400m final at the World Championships and declared he is ready to win.The European champion ran 44.38 seconds in the first semi-final at Hayward Field on Wednesday evening.Hudson-Smith finished behind the USA’s Michael Norman in his race and qualified second-fastest for Friday’s final in Eugene.“I can win this. I’ll get ready for the final. I had something left but I messed up big time on the last 50m, big time,” said the 27-year-old, who set the British record of 44.35 seconds on the same track in May.“I just went long, I started striding long and...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Qatar
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Netherlands
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
AFP

Dos Santos dethrones Warholm, Wightman shocks Ingebrigtsen

Alison Dos Santos ended Karsten Warholm's reign as hurdles king at the world championships on Tuesday while Britain's Jake Wightman won his country's first 1500m gold in 39 years on a day of upsets. Instead, Dos Santos ran the third fastest time of all time and a championship record of 46.29sec to win gold ahead of Americans Rai Benjamin and Trevor Bassitt.
SPORTS
Reuters

Tennis-Osaka parts ways with coach Fissette

July 20 (Reuters) - Former world number one Naomi Osaka's coach Wim Fissette said on Wednesday that the pair had ended their partnership after working together since 2019. Japan's Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2020 and the Australian Open the following year under Belgian coach Fissette's guidance.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy