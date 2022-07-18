ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Judge: voters must decide on workers’ rights

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– An Illinois judge has already rejected arguments opposing the proposed Workers Rights Amendment that would essentially outlaw so-called right-to-work laws in the state. The amendment is now moving toward a vote in the November general election that would make it part of the state constitution if voters approve it, and...

wlsam.com

Governor Pritzker’s Illinois exit strategy

President Biden may see a primary challenge if Gov. J.B. Pritzker chooses to run for reelection in 2024. Wirepoints’ Ted Dabrowski talks to the Steve Cochran Show about the voters’ lack of confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris and urges voters to do their research before voting.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

IA and IL governors post high disapproval ratings

President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been plunging, but the top political leaders of Iowa and Illinois don’t fare much better. Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is tied for the 6th least popular governor in the nation, according to a recent Morning Consult Political Intelligence survey. Their polls were taken April 1-June 30, 2022, among a representative sample of at least 431 registered voters in each state, and Reynolds had 45 percent of voters disapprove of her job performance.
IOWA STATE
wlsam.com

Illinois property law fails to end impact of redlining

The Cook County treasurer’s office proposes to modify Illinois’ Scavenger Sale law. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and Hal Dardick Director of Research for Cook County Treasurer talks with the Steve Cochran Show about knocking down inflation and cutting property taxes for minority homeowners to create a more equitable housing market.
COOK COUNTY, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Collinsville, IL
walls102.com

Illinois expands health care coverage for immigrant adults to include those aged 42 and up

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is expanding the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to now provide health care coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents aged 42 and over. Illinois in March launched the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program for qualifying individuals aged 55 to 64. The Illinois General Assembly authorized the expansion to include those aged 42 and up as part of Medicaid omnibus legislation this spring that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in May. Qualifying individuals aged 42 to 54 will be eligible for services through the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program beginning July 1, 2022. Covered services include doctor and hospital visits, lab tests, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, substance abuse disorder services, dental and vision services, and prescription drugs.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Study puts Illinois employers eighth most hard up filling empty jobs

(The Center Square) – Compared to other states, Illinois is having one of the hardest times finding employees, according to a new study. A new ranking from WalletHub puts the Land of Lincoln eighth among the states for unfilled job openings, comparing the last 12 months but weighing the most recent month twice as heavily.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker under fire for continued COVID emergency mandates

(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to be in a state of emergency, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued COVID-19 declarations. The Land of Lincoln is one of 14 states with COVID-19 emergency orders still in place, and a political action group is saying enough is enough. Since the...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Election year tax rebates to go out to Illinois taxpayers before election

Income and property taxpayers in Illinois can expect to start seeing state rebate checks sometime the second week of September, just before the November election. Illinois lawmakers approved rebates as part of the budget that began July 1. Individual income tax filers will get $50 each and $100 per dependent up to three. Property taxpayers will get up to $300 additional, depending on the value of their home.
kttn.com

Audio: FBI responds to Missouri Attorney General’s cease and desist letter regarding audit of CCW data

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking issue with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s claim that the audit of firearms data they’re conducting next month is illegal. In a statement released Friday on Twitter, the FBI’s Kansas City office calls the audit “routine” and says Missouri has participated “multiple times, most recently in 2018.” The statement also says FBI auditors won’t be seeking to access any list of conceal-carry holders in Missouri. Schmitt said in a letter last week that accessing the records of Missourians violates state law and Second Amendment rights. Schmitt is running in the Republican primary for U-S Senate next month. Marshall Griffin, Missourinet.
MISSOURI STATE
Politics
fox32chicago.com

A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, interrupted a joint session of Congress in the midst of affirming the results of the 2020 presidential election. The attack has been estimated to have caused $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol and triggered what has been described as likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history.
ILLINOIS STATE
Slate

“This Doesn’t Have to Send Us Back to the 1970s.”

This as-told-to essay is part of a short series exploring abortion access in Illinois, which is preparing to become an abortion ‘island’ as surrounding states have banned or have signaled that they will ban abortions in the wake of the end of Roe v. Wade. The first installment...
GRANITE CITY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois State Police file emergency rule change broadening definition of 'clear and present danger' in move for public safety

SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois State Police filed an emergency rule change which would implement a broader definition of 'clear and present danger,' potentially keeping more people from obtaining or keeping a Firearm Owners Identification Card. According to a release from the Illinois Governor's Office, there have been restrictive...
ILLINOIS STATE

