Athletics-Barshim wins third consecutive high jump gold at world championships

 3 days ago
EUGENE, Ore., July 18 (Reuters) - Qatar's Mutaz Barshim won an unprecedented third successive world high jump gold in style on Monday as he cleared a world-leading 2.37 metres with ease as all his rivals struggled to get close

Barshim, who famously shared Olympic gold with Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi last year, jumped beautifully all night to go well beyond his own season's best of 2.30m.

The title was just about secure after he had cleared 2.35m but he then eased over 2.37m looking almost in slow motion.

With the gold medal then in the bag he had one attempt at a championship record 2.42m but failed.

"The target for me for today was gold medal, if even the world record is the only thing I still miss," said Barshim, whose best of 2.43m is second only to Javier Sotomayor's 2.45m set in 1993.

"Three worlds golds in a row is something that has never have been done before. I feel like I have a name in our sport, but I have been never felt like the greatest one in the field," added the modest Qatari, who also has two Olympic silvers and a world silver to his name.

World indoor champion Woo Sang-hyeok of South Korea needed three attempts to get over 2.33m but then also cleared 2.35m at the second attempt to take silver. Ukraine's Andriy Protsenko collected bronze on the back of his 2.33m clearance.

Tamberi had a nervous path into the final, twice failing at 2.25m and then twice again at 2.28m in Friday's heats. In the final he failed twice at 2.30m but then cleared 2.33m at the second attempt before bowing out at 2.35m to finish fourth.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

