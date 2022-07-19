ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Beverage chains hope to get a jolt from energy drinks

By Jonathan Maze
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy McDonald’s franchisee dispute is a big deal, even if investors are ignoring it. The Bottom Line: We explain the depths of operators’...

www.restaurantbusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Chipotle invests in robotic makelines, fungi-based meat

Chipotle Mexican Grill sees more robots and plant-based meat in its future. The burrito chain on Thursday said it was investing in a pair of startups focused on those products with plans to eventually put them in its restaurants. The funding for Hyphen and Meati Foods comes from Cultivate Next,...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Drinks#Food And Drink#Lawsuits#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Boston Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Seafood
Reader's Digest

Where to Sell Old Stuff to Get the Most for Your Money

For some, shopping is a form of entertainment, a pastime that brings joy—one of life’s simple pleasures. Unfortunately, your spending habits can cause major damage to the planet. According to reports from the United Nations, the clothing industry contributes up to 10% of the pollution that is causing climate change. In fact, the global fashion industry, with its emphasis on fast fashion, produces around 2.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, which is more than the emissions of all international flights and maritime shipping combined. While some businesses are trying to offset this environmental damage by focusing on sustainability and relying less on fossil fuels, you can also do your part by learning how to recycle (trust us, you can recycle anything!), upcycle clothes and sell your unwanted stuff. Yep, that’s right—there are plenty of people who will think your trash is actually a treasure!
SHOPPING
InsideHook

The Best Canned Wines to Drink This Summer

Light, recyclable and thoroughly packable, there’s a lot to love about wine in cans — not the least of which is that many options available right now are excellent. From the small boutique to the big producers to individual somm-backed projects getting in on the unfussy, no-wine-key-needed trend of grown-up juice-to-go, the U.S. is finally awash in portable vino options.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Menuing better-for-you options while keeping labor low

After comfort food soared in popularity throughout the height of the pandemic, it’s no surprise the pendulum is now swinging the other way—consumers are interested in better-for-you offerings made with clean labels and real ingredients. According to Technomic’s recent Healthy Eating Consumer Trend Report, 66% of consumers said that they ordered healthy options at least sometimes, with nearly 10% saying they always ordered healthy items. And when it comes to how they incorporate healthy items into their diets, 41% said they substitute a healthier side with their entree, 28% said they integrate at least one healthy element in their meals and 23% said they order an item described as healthy.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reason.com

"MTN DEW RISE ENERGY" Doesn't Infringe "Rise Brewing" Nitro-Brewed Canned Coffee Trademark

From Riseandshine Corp. v. Pepsico, Inc., decided today by the Second Circuit, in an opinion by Judge Pierre Leval joined by Judges Denny Chin and Steven Menashi:. In a trademark dispute …, PepsiCo, Inc., the Defendant, which marketed a canned energy drink under the mark "MTN DEW RISE ENERGY," appeals from a preliminary injunction imposed on it … at the instance of the Plaintiff, RiseandShine Corporation, d/b/a Rise Brewing ("Rise Brewing"), which sells nitro-brewed canned coffee (and also canned tea) under the name RISE. It is undisputed that Plaintiff began using the RISE mark prior to Defendant's use of its mark.
ECONOMY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Nearly 40% of restaurants hit the brakes on hiring because of inflation, study finds

More than a third of the nation’s restaurants are putting their recruitment efforts on hold to protect margins from soaring wage rates, according to a new survey from the Alignable Research Center. The inflationary pressure is so intense that 4% of establishments are even laying off workers, the researcher...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Domino’s still hopes it can fix delivery without using third parties

Domino’s doesn’t want to call DoorDash or Uber Eats to help fix its driver problem, but will if it has to. The Ann Arbor, Mich.-based pizza chain on Thursday reported its third U.S. same-store sales decline in four quarters. The key metric declined 2.9%, which in reality was better than the 5% decline analysts expected. Its sales also accelerated on a three-year basis from levels in the first quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Noodles & Company responds to high inflation with a new value menu

Noodles & Company is offering inflation-weary consumers lower prices with its new value menu. On Wednesday, Noodles & Company launched “7 Delicious $7 dishes,” a menu featuring seven of the company’s most popular offerings. The menu includes regular full-sized entrees Wisconsin Mac and Cheese, Japanese Pan Noodles, Pesto Cavatappi, Med Salad, Pasta Fresca, Spaghetti and Buttered Noodles.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Mashed

La Croix Is Not America's Top Sparkling Water, According To A New Survey

The number of sparkling water brands in stores has expanded so much that this bubbly beverage now occupies almost an entire supermarket aisle. According to InsightAce Analytic, the global sparkling water industry is expected to reach a value of $67 billion by 2030. Fueled by consumers' urge to make healthy lifestyle choices, experts say demand for the product will continue to skyrocket, particularly in North America.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy