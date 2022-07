OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has released a plan intended to reduce obesity within the state. Over the last two decades, many states have seen a steady rise in obesity rates, including Oklahoma. Across the nation, 31.9% of the adult population are considered obese compared to 36.4% of adults in Oklahoma, which equates to approximately one million adults in Oklahoma's population having obesity.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO