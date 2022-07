From junior college to the pros, Jacob Misiorowski has been drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft at pick No. 63. We’re at the point of it being a gray area whether these guys are going to sign with the team that drafts them. As a JUCO prospect, Misiorowski might be more willing to sign with a pro team than a high school guy would.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO