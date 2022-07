Mountain Grove, MO. – The City of Mountain Grove is getting an addition to a local playground, and plans are in place for the construction of other local additions. Ozark Radio News spoke to City Administrator Tim Shook about these developments. Tim stated that the equipment for the playground has been delivered, and now only awaits contractors to install it. The new equipment is set to be installed at Cedar Park, and concrete has already been laid. The timeline sets completion to be sometime in the Fall.

