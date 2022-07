As Saline River Chronicle first reported last week, a two-vehicle accident occurred Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the intersection of Arkansas 8 East and U.S. 63. Since our original report, the Arkansas State Police have released the official accident report which concluded that a vehicle traveling south on U.S. 63 tried to turn left onto the Johnsville road, Arkansas 8, failing to yield to oncoming traffic in the northbound lane of U.S. 63. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

WARREN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO