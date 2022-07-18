ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

$12,000 taken from luluemon, four arrested

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganized thieves frequently hit the lululemon stores in the Stanford Shopping Center and in downtown Palo Alto. On Sunday, police were able to arrest four suspects in such a theft. Police got a call at 6:02 p.m. from an...

eastcountytoday.net

Tre-4 Gang Members Charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, and Conspiracy

Martinez, Calif. – Members of the Tre-4 street gang are being prosecuted by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office on murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges. Jalin Washington, Don Juan Defore Watson, Jr., and Amir Anderson-Roof all face charges for a series of crimes that include the killing of 20-year-old Basel Jilani of Lafayette on March 23, 2022.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Pair Arrested in Antioch in Connection with Lafayette Homicide

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at about 10:45 AM, Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs served arrest warrants at a home on the 4800 block of Vinewood Way in the City of Antioch. They arrested, without incident, 19-year-old Don-Juan Watson of Antioch/San Francisco and 20-year-old Jalin Washington of San Francisco. The...
crimevoice.com

Four Suspects Arrested in Connection to East Bernal Drive Murders

Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post:. “On August 31, 2021, at approximately 12:33 pm Salinas Police Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of 10 shots fired on E. Bernal Dr near the intersection Maryal Dr. On arrival officers located two victims, Michael David Ramos (33) and Amanda Nicole Ferrel (30) both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tragically both victims succumbed to their injuries.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Campus evacuated in San Jose due to bomb threat

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A school in San Jose has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, police announced on Twitter. Officers will be conducting a sweep of the Unitek College Campus. As of 5:30 p.m., the building has been cleared, and no suspicious devices were located, police said. The bomb threat […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa deputies arrest 2 in fatal shooting of driver near Pleasant Hill, Lafayette

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a driver in Contra Costa County earlier this year. According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, arrest warrants were served at a home on Vinewood Way in Antioch around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The suspects, identified as 19-year-old Don-Juan Watson of Antioch and San Francisco, along with 20-year-old Jalin Washington of San Francisco, were arrested without incident.
LAFAYETTE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Armed Robbery Suspect Leaves Car Keys At Scene, Helping Deputies Quickly Catch Him

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton armed robbery suspect was arrested after he left his key fob at the scene – with deputies using the remote to quickly chirp out the right vehicle. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 11 p.m. Thursday, a business along the 6600 block of Pacific Avenue in Stockton was robbed at gunpoint. Deputies got to the scene quickly, but the suspect managed to just slip away. However, a set of car keys were soon found at the scene. After finding out they didn’t belong to any of the victims or witnesses, deputies decided to use...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest 2 after Vietnamese father killed in 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police homicide detectives have arrested two men for the homicide of a 54-year-old father of three young children nearly five years ago and the DA has charged them both with murder. On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 38-year-old Juvenal Arellano in Santa Clara County...
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Deadly Livermore Bowling Alley Shooting Arrested At Home In Lathrop

LATHROP (CBS13) – A man wanted for a shooting at a Livermore bowling alley that left one person dead and two others hurt was arrested. Livermore police say the shooting happened back on July 16. Investigators believe a fight at the bar inside the Granada Bowl preceded the shooting. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, was with a group of friends when they got into an altercation with the victim. The shooting left 28-year-old Antonio Vargas dead. Two other people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital, police say. Police quickly identified Garcia as the suspect because he had handed over his ID to play pool, the owner of Granada Bowl told CBS Bay Area. Early Wednesday morning, Livermore police say Garcia was arrested at a home in Lathrop. Garcia is has been booked into Santa Rita Jail and is facing murder as well as other charges.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Dies in Sacramento Traffic Collision

Accident at Norwood Avenue Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A minor died in a traffic collision recently in Sacramento following a stop for a vehicle code violation. The accident happened as two teens in the vehicle were driving at high speed and crashed near Norwood and Main avenues, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The other juvenile in the vehicle suffered injuries, however, no additional information has been provided by authorities.
ABC10

Authorities find at-risk missing Stockton woman | Update

STOCKTON, Calif. — A silver alert issued by the California Highway Patrol Thursday has been canceled after an at-risk Stockton woman who went missing Tuesday was found. Authorities were searching for 87-year-old Hoa Thi Tran last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Center Street in downtown Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Two Placer County teens killed in car crash along SR-193

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Auburn reported on Friday that two teens from Placer County were killed in a solo car crash along State Route 193 on Thursday. CHP said that a 16-year-old male from Loomis and an 18-year-old male from Lincoln were involved in the 10:11 p.m. crash. The crash also set the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento area drug dealers indicted by federal grand jury

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men out of Stockton and a woman from Modesto were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine and several other drug related charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Heidy Isabel Torres Lopez,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting reported near Vallejo high school

VALLEJO (KRON) – A lockdown of John Finney High School in Vallejo was lifted midday Wednesday after a shooting occurred in the area this morning, according to the Vallejo Police Department. The shooting was reported in the area of the 1300 block of Amador Street around 9:24 a.m. A...
VALLEJO, CA
KSBW.com

California DOJ identifies man killed by Salinas police

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Justice identified the man shot and killed by Salinas police officers on the night of July 13. (Video Player: Previous Coverage) Officials identified Curtis Dale Barnett as the decedent a week after the deadly shooting. Police shot and killed Barnett after responding...
SALINAS, CA

