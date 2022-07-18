$12,000 taken from luluemon, four arrested

Organized thieves frequently hit the lululemon stores in the Stanford Shopping Center and in downtown Palo Alto. On Sunday, police were able to arrest four suspects in such a theft. Police got a call at 6:02 p.m. from an...
Martinez, Calif. – Members of the Tre-4 street gang are being prosecuted by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office on murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges. Jalin Washington, Don Juan Defore Watson, Jr., and Amir Anderson-Roof all face charges for a series of crimes that include the killing of 20-year-old Basel Jilani of Lafayette on March 23, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A Fairfield man was arrested this week in connection with multiple cold case homicides throughout the Bay Area, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office. Although James Ray Gary's of crimes span three jurisdictions and more than three decades, law enforcement wasn't able to...
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- A 76-year-old man has been arrested, linked by DNA to a slew of violent crimes, including murders, dating back to more than 40 years ago, the Solano County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. James Gary was arrested on Tuesday in a Fairfield neighborhood that was thrown into...
On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at about 10:45 AM, Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs served arrest warrants at a home on the 4800 block of Vinewood Way in Antioch. They arrested, without incident, 19-year-old Don-Juan Watson of Antioch/San Francisco and 20-year-old Jalin Washington of San Francisco. The two are suspects...
Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post:. “On August 31, 2021, at approximately 12:33 pm Salinas Police Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of 10 shots fired on E. Bernal Dr near the intersection Maryal Dr. On arrival officers located two victims, Michael David Ramos (33) and Amanda Nicole Ferrel (30) both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tragically both victims succumbed to their injuries.
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. July 5. John Anthony Nunez, 36, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. on suspicion of an outside misdemeanor warrant in the 11800 block of...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A school in San Jose has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, police announced on Twitter. Officers will be conducting a sweep of the Unitek College Campus. As of 5:30 p.m., the building has been cleared, and no suspicious devices were located, police said. The bomb threat […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a driver in Contra Costa County earlier this year. According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, arrest warrants were served at a home on Vinewood Way in Antioch around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The suspects, identified as 19-year-old Don-Juan Watson of Antioch and San Francisco, along with 20-year-old Jalin Washington of San Francisco, were arrested without incident.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton armed robbery suspect was arrested after he left his key fob at the scene – with deputies using the remote to quickly chirp out the right vehicle.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 11 p.m. Thursday, a business along the 6600 block of Pacific Avenue in Stockton was robbed at gunpoint.
Deputies got to the scene quickly, but the suspect managed to just slip away.
However, a set of car keys were soon found at the scene. After finding out they didn’t belong to any of the victims or witnesses, deputies decided to use...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police homicide detectives have arrested two men for the homicide of a 54-year-old father of three young children nearly five years ago and the DA has charged them both with murder. On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 38-year-old Juvenal Arellano in Santa Clara County...
LATHROP (CBS13) – A man wanted for a shooting at a Livermore bowling alley that left one person dead and two others hurt was arrested.
Livermore police say the shooting happened back on July 16. Investigators believe a fight at the bar inside the Granada Bowl preceded the shooting. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, was with a group of friends when they got into an altercation with the victim.
The shooting left 28-year-old Antonio Vargas dead. Two other people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital, police say.
Police quickly identified Garcia as the suspect because he had handed over his ID to play pool, the owner of Granada Bowl told CBS Bay Area.
Early Wednesday morning, Livermore police say Garcia was arrested at a home in Lathrop.
Garcia is has been booked into Santa Rita Jail and is facing murder as well as other charges.
Accident at Norwood Avenue Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A minor died in a traffic collision recently in Sacramento following a stop for a vehicle code violation. The accident happened as two teens in the vehicle were driving at high speed and crashed near Norwood and Main avenues, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The other juvenile in the vehicle suffered injuries, however, no additional information has been provided by authorities.
STOCKTON, Calif. — A silver alert issued by the California Highway Patrol Thursday has been canceled after an at-risk Stockton woman who went missing Tuesday was found. Authorities were searching for 87-year-old Hoa Thi Tran last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Center Street in downtown Stockton.
(BCN) — Police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with the slaying of a 20-year-old woman in Stockton on Tuesday afternoon while another suspect remains at large. Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the area of Albany and Astor drives on reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found a woman […]
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Auburn reported on Friday that two teens from Placer County were killed in a solo car crash along State Route 193 on Thursday. CHP said that a 16-year-old male from Loomis and an 18-year-old male from Lincoln were involved in the 10:11 p.m. crash. The crash also set the […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men out of Stockton and a woman from Modesto were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine and several other drug related charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Heidy Isabel Torres Lopez,...
VALLEJO (KRON) – A lockdown of John Finney High School in Vallejo was lifted midday Wednesday after a shooting occurred in the area this morning, according to the Vallejo Police Department. The shooting was reported in the area of the 1300 block of Amador Street around 9:24 a.m. A...
SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Justice identified the man shot and killed by Salinas police officers on the night of July 13. (Video Player: Previous Coverage) Officials identified Curtis Dale Barnett as the decedent a week after the deadly shooting. Police shot and killed Barnett after responding...
